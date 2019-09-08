works with jasmine v1.3 (for work with jasmine v2 see jasmine2-custom-message )

This script makes it possible to use your own failure message on any jasmine assertion.

Example

describe( 'the story' , function ( ) { it( 'should finish ok' , function ( ) { since( 'all cats are grey in the dark' ). expect( 'tiger' ).toEqual( 'kitty' ); }); });

Simple

All the magic happens in since function. That returns an object with a property expect . That contains no more than a wrapped jasmine expect function. That returns jasmine expectation object with a specially defined message function. That can produce a custom failure message. That is generating based on a custom message you have supplied to since function as the first argument. That can be a primitive (except null and undefined ), a function, or any other object. That is it.

Example

describe( 'test' , function ( ) { it( 'should be ok' , function ( ) { since( function ( ) { return { 'tiger' : 'kitty' }; }). expect( 3 ).toEqual( 4 ); }); });

Unobtrusive

You can use jasmine as you did before, since jasmine-custom-message does not replace global jasmine expect function.

Example

describe( 'test' , function ( ) { it( 'should be ok' , function ( ) { expect( 3 ).toEqual( 4 ); }); });

Powerful

You can use expected and actual value of the assertion in your custom message, by:

Passing a function, and using this.actual and this.expected

and Passing a string, and using #{actual} and #{expected}

Example using a function

describe( 'test' , function ( ) { it( 'should be ok' , function ( ) { since( function ( expected ) { return this .actual + ' =/= ' + expected; }). expect( 3 ).toEqual( 4 ); }); });

Example using a string

describe( 'test' , function ( ) { it( 'should be ok' , function ( ) { since( '#{actual} =/= #{expected}' ). expect( 3 ).toEqual( 4 ); }); });

Moreover, you can use a promise as an argument of expect or matcher functions. Promise is recognized by then method, so be careful if your non-promise object has this method.

Example (with a little help of protractor)

describe( 'test' , function ( ) { it( 'should be ok' , function ( ) { since( function ( expected ) { return this .actual + ' =/= ' + expected; }). expect(protractor.promise.fulfilled( 3 )).toEqual(protractor.promise.fulfilled( 4 )); }); });

Front-end usage

install the bower package from github

bower install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev

include jasmine-custom-message.js into your HTML file next to jasmine script

< script src = "PATH-TO/jasmine.js" > </ script > < script src = "PATH-TO/jasmine-custom-message.js" > </ script >

Node.js usage

install the bower package

bower install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev

or npm package

npm install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev

require it in your spec file before your tests

require ( 'jasmine-custom-message' );

Change log

v0.8.0 - 2015.08.05 - Be careful of objects with then method, since they are treated as promises

fixed issue with custom failure messages on promised assertions

implemented "format string" functionality: #{actual} and #{expected}

configured protractor environment

environment corrected displaying of colors in tests running through protractor

updated specs

v0.7.0 - 2014.10.23

fixed issue with custom failure messages on inverse assertions

updated specs

v0.6.0 - 2014.01.18 - BROKEN COMPATIBILITY!

all the magic moved into newly introduced since function

function restored automatic initiation of the script upon inclusion (browser) or require (Node.js)

cleaned specs

v0.5.0 - 2014.01.15

added support for nested message functions

dropped automatic wrapping of jasmine it and expect functions in browsers

and functions in browsers added specs for Node.js

added specs for browsers

registered bower package

made disambiguation and readability improvements

v0.2.0 - 2014.01.10 - BROKEN COMPATIBILITY!

custom messages is supplied as the third argument for jasmine it function

v0.1.0 - 2014.01.08

the first functional version

Release plan