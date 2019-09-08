works with
This script makes it possible to use your own failure message on any jasmine assertion.
describe('the story', function() {
it('should finish ok', function() {
since('all cats are grey in the dark').
expect('tiger').toEqual('kitty'); // => 'all cats are grey in the dark'
});
});
All the magic happens in
since function. That returns an object with a property
expect. That contains no more than a wrapped jasmine
expect function. That returns jasmine
expectation object with a specially defined
message function. That can produce a custom failure message. That is generating based on a custom message you have supplied to
since function as the first argument. That can be a primitive (except
null and
undefined), a function, or any other object. That is it.
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
since(function() {
return {'tiger': 'kitty'};
}).
expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '{"tiger":"kitty"}'
});
});
You can use jasmine as you did before, since
jasmine-custom-message does not replace global jasmine
expect function.
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
expect(3).toEqual(4); // => ordinary jasmine message
});
});
You can use expected and actual value of the assertion in your custom message, by:
this.actual and
this.expected
#{actual} and
#{expected}
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
since(function(expected) {
return this.actual + ' =/= ' + expected;
}).
expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '3 =/= 4'
});
});
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
since('#{actual} =/= #{expected}').
expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '3 =/= 4'
});
});
Moreover, you can use a promise as an argument of expect or matcher functions. Promise is recognized by
then method, so be careful if your non-promise object has this method.
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
since(function(expected) {
return this.actual + ' =/= ' + expected;
}).
expect(protractor.promise.fulfilled(3)).toEqual(protractor.promise.fulfilled(4)); // => '3 =/= 4'
});
});
bower install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev
jasmine-custom-message.js into your HTML file next to
jasmine script
<script src="PATH-TO/jasmine.js"></script>
<script src="PATH-TO/jasmine-custom-message.js"></script>
bower install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev
or npm package
npm install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev
require('jasmine-custom-message');
v0.8.0 - 2015.08.05 - Be careful of objects with
then method, since they are treated as promises
protractor environment
protractor
v0.7.0 - 2014.10.23
v0.6.0 - 2014.01.18 - BROKEN COMPATIBILITY!
since function
v0.5.0 - 2014.01.15
it and
expect functions in browsers
v0.2.0 - 2014.01.10 - BROKEN COMPATIBILITY!
it function
v0.1.0 - 2014.01.08
v0.9.0 - some new features (based on requests from Issues)