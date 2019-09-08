openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jcm

jasmine-custom-message

by Sergey Radchenko
0.8.2 (see all)

custom failure message on any jasmine v1.3 assertion

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

168

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jasmine-custom-message

works with jasmine v1.3 (for work with jasmine v2 see jasmine2-custom-message)

This script makes it possible to use your own failure message on any jasmine assertion.

Example

describe('the story', function() {
  it('should finish ok', function() {
    since('all cats are grey in the dark').
    expect('tiger').toEqual('kitty'); // => 'all cats are grey in the dark'
  });
});

Simple

All the magic happens in since function. That returns an object with a property expect. That contains no more than a wrapped jasmine expect function. That returns jasmine expectation object with a specially defined message function. That can produce a custom failure message. That is generating based on a custom message you have supplied to since function as the first argument. That can be a primitive (except null and undefined), a function, or any other object. That is it.

Example

describe('test', function() {
  it('should be ok', function() {
    since(function() {
      return {'tiger': 'kitty'};
    }).
    expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '{"tiger":"kitty"}'
  });
});

Unobtrusive

You can use jasmine as you did before, since jasmine-custom-message does not replace global jasmine expect function.

Example

describe('test', function() {
  it('should be ok', function() {
    expect(3).toEqual(4); // => ordinary jasmine message
  });
});

Powerful

You can use expected and actual value of the assertion in your custom message, by:

  • Passing a function, and using this.actual and this.expected
  • Passing a string, and using #{actual} and #{expected}

Example using a function

describe('test', function() {
  it('should be ok', function() {
    since(function(expected) {
      return this.actual + ' =/= ' + expected;
    }).
    expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '3 =/= 4'
  });
});

Example using a string

describe('test', function() {
  it('should be ok', function() {
    since('#{actual} =/= #{expected}').
    expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '3 =/= 4'
  });
});

Moreover, you can use a promise as an argument of expect or matcher functions. Promise is recognized by then method, so be careful if your non-promise object has this method.

Example (with a little help of protractor)

describe('test', function() {
  it('should be ok', function() {
    since(function(expected) {
      return this.actual + ' =/= ' + expected;
    }).
    expect(protractor.promise.fulfilled(3)).toEqual(protractor.promise.fulfilled(4)); // => '3 =/= 4'
  });
});

Front-end usage

  • install the bower package from github
bower install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev
  • include jasmine-custom-message.js into your HTML file next to jasmine script
<script src="PATH-TO/jasmine.js"></script>
<script src="PATH-TO/jasmine-custom-message.js"></script>

Node.js usage

  • install the bower package
bower install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev

or npm package

npm install jasmine-custom-message --save-dev
  • require it in your spec file before your tests
require('jasmine-custom-message');

Change log

v0.8.0 - 2015.08.05 - Be careful of objects with then method, since they are treated as promises

  • fixed issue with custom failure messages on promised assertions
  • implemented "format string" functionality: #{actual} and #{expected}
  • configured protractor environment
  • corrected displaying of colors in tests running through protractor
  • updated specs

v0.7.0 - 2014.10.23

  • fixed issue with custom failure messages on inverse assertions
  • updated specs

v0.6.0 - 2014.01.18 - BROKEN COMPATIBILITY!

  • all the magic moved into newly introduced since function
  • restored automatic initiation of the script upon inclusion (browser) or require (Node.js)
  • cleaned specs

v0.5.0 - 2014.01.15

  • added support for nested message functions
  • dropped automatic wrapping of jasmine it and expect functions in browsers
  • added specs for Node.js
  • added specs for browsers
  • registered bower package
  • made disambiguation and readability improvements

v0.2.0 - 2014.01.10 - BROKEN COMPATIBILITY!

  • custom messages is supplied as the third argument for jasmine it function

v0.1.0 - 2014.01.08

  • the first functional version

Release plan

v0.9.0 - some new features (based on requests from Issues)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial