Jasmine is a Behavior Driven Development testing framework for JavaScript. It does not rely on browsers, DOM, or any JavaScript framework. Thus it's suited for websites, Node.js projects, or anywhere that JavaScript can run.
Documentation & guides live here: http://jasmine.github.io For a quick start guide of Jasmine, see the beginning of http://jasmine.github.io/edge/introduction.html.
Upgrading from Jasmine 3.x? Check out the 4.0 release notes for a list of what's new (including breaking changes). You can also read the upgrade guide.
Please read the contributors' guide.
For the Jasmine NPM module:
https://github.com/jasmine/jasmine-npm.
For the Jasmine browser runner:
https://github.com/jasmine/jasmine-browser.
To install Jasmine standalone on your local box (where {#.#.#} below is substituted by the release number downloaded):
mkdir my-project/jasmine
mv jasmine/dist/jasmine-standalone-{#.#.#}.zip my-project/jasmine
cd my-project/jasmine
unzip jasmine-standalone-{#.#.#}.zip
Add the following to your HTML file:
<link rel="shortcut icon" type="image/png" href="lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/jasmine_favicon.png">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/jasmine.css">
<script src="lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/jasmine.js"></script>
<script src="lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/jasmine-html.js"></script>
<script src="lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/boot0.js"></script>
<!-- optional: include a file here that configures the Jasmine env -->
<script src="lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/boot1.js"></script>
Jasmine tests itself across popular browsers (Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge) as well as nodejs.
|Environment
|Supported versions
|Node
|12.17+, 14, 16
|Safari
|14-15
|Chrome
|Evergreen
|Firefox
|Evergreen, 91
|Edge
|Evergreen
For evergreen browsers, each version of Jasmine is tested against the version of the browser that is available to us at the time of release. Other browsers, as well as older & newer versions of some supported browsers, are likely to work. However, Jasmine isn't tested against them and they aren't actively supported.
See the release notes for the supported environments for each Jasmine release.
Copyright (c) 2008-2022 Jasmine Maintainers. This software is licensed under the MIT License.
the jasmine-core brings the testing framework to your application. combine it with karma and you will be able to create unit/component tests for your application.