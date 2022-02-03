[ ](http://jasmine.github.io)

A JavaScript Testing Framework

Jasmine is a Behavior Driven Development testing framework for JavaScript. It does not rely on browsers, DOM, or any JavaScript framework. Thus it's suited for websites, Node.js projects, or anywhere that JavaScript can run.

Documentation & guides live here: http://jasmine.github.io For a quick start guide of Jasmine, see the beginning of http://jasmine.github.io/edge/introduction.html.

Upgrading from Jasmine 3.x? Check out the 4.0 release notes for a list of what's new (including breaking changes). You can also read the upgrade guide.

Contributing

Please read the contributors' guide.

Installation

For the Jasmine NPM module:

https://github.com/jasmine/jasmine-npm.

For the Jasmine browser runner:

https://github.com/jasmine/jasmine-browser.

To install Jasmine standalone on your local box (where {#.#.#} below is substituted by the release number downloaded):

Download the standalone distribution for your desired release from the releases page.

Create a Jasmine directory in your project. - mkdir my-project/jasmine

Move the dist to your project directory. - mv jasmine/dist/jasmine-standalone-{#.#.#}.zip my-project/jasmine

Change directory. - cd my-project/jasmine

Unzip the dist. - unzip jasmine-standalone-{#.#.#}.zip

Add the following to your HTML file:

< link rel = "shortcut icon" type = "image/png" href = "lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/jasmine_favicon.png" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/jasmine.css" > < script src = "lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/jasmine.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/jasmine-html.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/boot0.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/jasmine-{#.#.#}/boot1.js" > </ script >

Supported environments

Jasmine tests itself across popular browsers (Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge) as well as nodejs.

Environment Supported versions Node 12.17+, 14, 16 Safari 14-15 Chrome Evergreen Firefox Evergreen, 91 Edge Evergreen

For evergreen browsers, each version of Jasmine is tested against the version of the browser that is available to us at the time of release. Other browsers, as well as older & newer versions of some supported browsers, are likely to work. However, Jasmine isn't tested against them and they aren't actively supported.

See the release notes for the supported environments for each Jasmine release.

Support

Search past discussions: http://groups.google.com/group/jasmine-js.

Send an email to the list: jasmine-js@googlegroups.com.

View the project backlog at Pivotal Tracker: http://www.pivotaltracker.com/projects/10606.

Follow us on Twitter: @JasmineBDD.

Maintainers

Maintainers Emeritus

Copyright (c) 2008-2022 Jasmine Maintainers. This software is licensed under the MIT License.

License