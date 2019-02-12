colors Number\|Boolean Default: 1 . Specifies whether the output should have colored text. Possible integer values: 0 to 2. Set to 1 (or true ) to enable colors. Set to 2 to use the ANSI escape codes. Option 2 can be useful if, for example, you're running your tests from a sub-process, and the colors aren't showing up.

cleanStack Number\|Boolean Default: 1 . Specifies the filter level for the error stacks. Possible integer values: 0 to 3. Set to 1 (or true ) to only filter out lines with jasmine-core path from stacks. Set to 2 to filter out all node_modules paths. Set to 3 to also filter out lines with no file path in it.

verbosity Number\|Boolean\|Object Default: 4 . Specifies the verbosity level for the reporter output. Possible integer values: 0 to 4. When a Boolean value is passed, true defaults to 4 and false defaults to 0 . Level 0: reports errors only. Level 1: also displays a summary. Level 2: also reports pending specs. Level 3: additionally displays all suites and specs as a list, except disabled and excluded specs. Level 4: lists all. Or set to an object to toggle each output section individually. Any omitted value will default to true . e.g. { pending: false, disabled: false, specs: false, summary: true }

listStyle String Default: "indent" . Indicates the style of suites/specs list output. Possible values: "flat" or "indent" . Setting this to "indent" provides a better view especially when using nested (describe) suites. This option is only effective when verbosity level is set to 3 , 4 or true .

timeUnit String Default: "ms" . Specifies the time unit to be used to measure spec execution. "ms" for milliseconds, "ns" for milliseconds including hi-res nanoseconds remainder, "s" for seconds including milliseconds remainder. Note that overall time in final summary is always reported in seconds.

timeThreshold Number\|Object Default: { ok: 500, warn: 1000, ouch: 3000 } . Specifies the expected maximum time(s) (in milliseconds) for any spec to complete its execution. If threshold is exceeded, elapsed time for that spec will be accented in the output. This is only effective if colors option is enabled.

activity Boolean\|String Default: false . Specifies whether to enable the activity indicator animation that outputs the current spec that is being executed. Set to a string value to set/change the spinner style.

emoji Boolean\|Object Default: false . Whether to output some emojis within the report, for a little fun. To customize emojis, you can set an object. Note that emojis will be auto-disabled in CI environments.