jasmine-co is a simple Jasmine 2.x adapter that allows you to use
co and ES6 generator functions to greatly
simplify your asynchronous test code using synchronous patterns.
jasmine-co also enables you to return promises from your specs without
manually worrying about handling Jasmine's
done callback. For you
TypeScript fans, this means you can trivially use
async/await.
Testing asynchronous functions doesn't have to be painful.
nodejs@0.12.x with
--harmony
nodejs@4.x which enables
support for generators, arrow functions, and other ES6 features by
default
jasmine-co
describe block
it
function +
done, either...
function* and
yield, or
function that returns a promise (thennable)
// spec/helpers/jasmine-co.helper.js
require('jasmine-co').install();
// spec/bookService.spec.js
describe("user models", function() {
beforeEach(function*(){
this.user = yield getUser(1);
});
it("should be able to get a list of owned books", function*() {
var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
});
it("should also work when promises are returned", function() {
return bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user).then(function(books) {
expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
});
});
});
// spec/bookService.spec.js
var jasmineCo = require('jasmine-co');
describe("user models", function() {
// install jasmine-co for methods in this describe block
jasmineCo.install();
beforeEach(function*(){
this.user = yield getUser(1);
});
it("should be able to get a list of owned books", function*() {
var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
});
it("should also work when promises are returned", function() {
return bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user).then(function(books) {
expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
});
});
// clean up
jasmineCo.uninstall();
});
// spec/bookService.spec.js
var jasmineCo = require('jasmine-co');
describe("user models", function() {
// use jasmine-co as a one-off
beforeEach(jasmineCo(function*(){
this.user = yield getUser(1);
}));
// use jasmine-co as a one-off again
it("should be able to get a list of owned books", jasmineCo(function*() {
var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
}));
// use jasmine-co as a one-off for a promise-returning spec
it("should also work when promises are returned", function() {
return bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user).then(function(books) {
expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
});
});
});
// spec/helpers/jasmine-co.helper.js
require('jasmine-co').install();
// spec/bookService.spec.ts
describe("user models", function() {
beforeEach(async function(){
this.user = await getUser(1);
});
it("should be able to get a list of owned books", async function() {
var books = await bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
});
});
How does
jasmine-co actually help you clean up your test code?
To answer that question, consider the following examples.
All examples are functionally equivalent.
beforeEach(function(done) {
var self = this;
userService.getUser(1).then(function(user) {
self.user = user;
return bookService.getBooksForUser(user);
}).then(function(books) {
self.books = books;
}).then(done, done.fail);
});
it('should track books that are listed for sale', function(done) {
var self = this;
var book = this.books[0];
book.listForSale(3.99).then(function() {
return bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser(self.user);
}).then(function(forSale) {
expect(forSale[0].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn);
}).then(done, done.fail);
});
var co = require('co');
beforeEach(function(done) {
var self = this;
co(function*() {
self.user = yield userService.getUser(1);
self.books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(self.user);
}).then(done, done.fail);
});
it('should track books that are listed for sale', function(done) {
var self = this;
var book = this.books[0];
co(function*() {
yield book.listForSale(3.99);
var forSale = yield bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser(self.user);
expect(forSale[0].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn);
}).then(done, done.fail);
});
require('jasmine-co').install();
beforeEach(function*() {
this.user = yield userService.getUser(1);
this.books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
});
it('should track books that are listed for sale', function*() {
var book = this.books[0];
yield book.listForSale(3.99);
var forSale = yield bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser(this.user);
expect(forSale[0].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn);
});
This software is licensed under the MIT License.