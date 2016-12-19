Table of Contents

jasmine-co is a simple Jasmine 2.x adapter that allows you to use co and ES6 generator functions to greatly simplify your asynchronous test code using synchronous patterns.

jasmine-co also enables you to return promises from your specs without manually worrying about handling Jasmine's done callback. For you TypeScript fans, this means you can trivially use async/await .

Testing asynchronous functions doesn't have to be painful.

Requirements

NodeJS with support for generators you can use nodejs@0.12.x with --harmony

with or save yourself some trouble and just use nodejs@4.x which enables support for generators, arrow functions, and other ES6 features by default Jasmine 2.x

Quick Start

Install jasmine-co globally, e.g. in a helpers file

install / uninstall within a specific describe block

block install / uninstall for a specific it

one-off usage

etc. Write tests as normal, but instead of using function + done , either... use function* and yield , or

and , or a function that returns a promise (thennable) That's it.

Installed globally

require ( 'jasmine-co' ).install(); describe( "user models" , function ( ) { beforeEach( function *( ) { this .user = yield getUser( 1 ); }); it( "should be able to get a list of owned books" , function *( ) { var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser( this .user); expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any( Array )); }); it( "should also work when promises are returned" , function ( ) { return bookService.getBooksForUser( this .user).then( function ( books ) { expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any( Array )); }); }); });

Installed temporarily

var jasmineCo = require ( 'jasmine-co' ); describe( "user models" , function ( ) { jasmineCo.install(); beforeEach( function *( ) { this .user = yield getUser( 1 ); }); it( "should be able to get a list of owned books" , function *( ) { var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser( this .user); expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any( Array )); }); it( "should also work when promises are returned" , function ( ) { return bookService.getBooksForUser( this .user).then( function ( books ) { expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any( Array )); }); }); jasmineCo.uninstall(); });

One-off usage

var jasmineCo = require ( 'jasmine-co' ); describe( "user models" , function ( ) { beforeEach(jasmineCo( function *( ) { this .user = yield getUser( 1 ); })); it( "should be able to get a list of owned books" , jasmineCo( function *( ) { var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser( this .user); expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any( Array )); })); it( "should also work when promises are returned" , function ( ) { return bookService.getBooksForUser( this .user).then( function ( books ) { expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any( Array )); }); }); });

TypeScript async/await example

require ( 'jasmine-co' ).install(); describe( "user models" , function ( ) { beforeEach( async function ( ) { this .user = await getUser( 1 ); }); it( "should be able to get a list of owned books" , async function ( ) { var books = await bookService.getBooksForUser( this .user); expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any( Array )); }); });

Comparison / Examples

How does jasmine-co actually help you clean up your test code? To answer that question, consider the following examples.

All examples are functionally equivalent.

1. Promises

beforeEach( function ( done ) { var self = this ; userService.getUser( 1 ).then( function ( user ) { self.user = user; return bookService.getBooksForUser(user); }).then( function ( books ) { self.books = books; }).then(done, done.fail); }); it( 'should track books that are listed for sale' , function ( done ) { var self = this ; var book = this .books[ 0 ]; book.listForSale( 3.99 ).then( function ( ) { return bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser(self.user); }).then( function ( forSale ) { expect(forSale[ 0 ].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn); }).then(done, done.fail); });

2. Using co directly

var co = require ( 'co' ); beforeEach( function ( done ) { var self = this ; co( function *( ) { self.user = yield userService.getUser( 1 ); self.books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(self.user); }).then(done, done.fail); }); it( 'should track books that are listed for sale' , function ( done ) { var self = this ; var book = this .books[ 0 ]; co( function *( ) { yield book.listForSale( 3.99 ); var forSale = yield bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser(self.user); expect(forSale[ 0 ].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn); }).then(done, done.fail); });

3. Using jasmine-co

require ( 'jasmine-co' ).install(); beforeEach( function *( ) { this .user = yield userService.getUser( 1 ); this .books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser( this .user); }); it( 'should track books that are listed for sale' , function *( ) { var book = this .books[ 0 ]; yield book.listForSale( 3.99 ); var forSale = yield bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser( this .user); expect(forSale[ 0 ].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn); });

License

This software is licensed under the MIT License.