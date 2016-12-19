openbase logo
jasmine-co

by gradecam
1.2.2 (see all)

Jasmine adapter to facilitate use of co and ES6 generators

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Readme

Build Status

Table of Contents

jasmine-co

jasmine-co is a simple Jasmine 2.x adapter that allows you to use co and ES6 generator functions to greatly simplify your asynchronous test code using synchronous patterns.

jasmine-co also enables you to return promises from your specs without manually worrying about handling Jasmine's done callback. For you TypeScript fans, this means you can trivially use async/await.

Testing asynchronous functions doesn't have to be painful.

Requirements

  1. NodeJS with support for generators
    • you can use nodejs@0.12.x with --harmony
    • or save yourself some trouble and just use nodejs@4.x which enables support for generators, arrow functions, and other ES6 features by default
  2. Jasmine 2.x

Quick Start

  1. Install jasmine-co
    • globally, e.g. in a helpers file
    • install / uninstall within a specific describe block
    • install / uninstall for a specific it
    • one-off usage
    • etc.
  2. Write tests as normal, but instead of using function + done, either...
    • use function* and yield, or
    • a function that returns a promise (thennable)
  3. That's it.
Installed globally
// spec/helpers/jasmine-co.helper.js
require('jasmine-co').install();

// spec/bookService.spec.js
describe("user models", function() {
    beforeEach(function*(){
        this.user = yield getUser(1);
    });

    it("should be able to get a list of owned books", function*() {
        var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
        expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
    });

    it("should also work when promises are returned", function() {
        return bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user).then(function(books) {
            expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
        });
    });
});
Installed temporarily
// spec/bookService.spec.js
var jasmineCo = require('jasmine-co');
describe("user models", function() {
    // install jasmine-co for methods in this describe block
    jasmineCo.install();

    beforeEach(function*(){
        this.user = yield getUser(1);
    });

    it("should be able to get a list of owned books", function*() {
        var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
        expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
    });

    it("should also work when promises are returned", function() {
        return bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user).then(function(books) {
            expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
        });
    });

    // clean up
    jasmineCo.uninstall();
});
One-off usage
// spec/bookService.spec.js
var jasmineCo = require('jasmine-co');
describe("user models", function() {
    // use jasmine-co as a one-off
    beforeEach(jasmineCo(function*(){
        this.user = yield getUser(1);
    }));

    // use jasmine-co as a one-off again
    it("should be able to get a list of owned books", jasmineCo(function*() {
        var books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
        expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
    }));

    // use jasmine-co as a one-off for a promise-returning spec
    it("should also work when promises are returned", function() {
        return bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user).then(function(books) {
            expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
        });
    });
});
TypeScript async/await example
// spec/helpers/jasmine-co.helper.js
require('jasmine-co').install();

// spec/bookService.spec.ts
describe("user models", function() {
    beforeEach(async function(){
        this.user = await getUser(1);
    });

    it("should be able to get a list of owned books", async function() {
        var books = await bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
        expect(books).toEqual(jasmine.any(Array));
    });
});

Comparison / Examples

How does jasmine-co actually help you clean up your test code? To answer that question, consider the following examples.

All examples are functionally equivalent.

1. Promises
beforeEach(function(done) {
    var self = this;
    userService.getUser(1).then(function(user) {
        self.user = user;
        return bookService.getBooksForUser(user);
    }).then(function(books) {
        self.books = books;
    }).then(done, done.fail);
});

it('should track books that are listed for sale', function(done) {
    var self = this;
    var book = this.books[0];
    book.listForSale(3.99).then(function() {
        return bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser(self.user);
    }).then(function(forSale) {
        expect(forSale[0].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn);
    }).then(done, done.fail);
});
2. Using co directly
var co = require('co');
beforeEach(function(done) {
    var self = this;
    co(function*() {
        self.user = yield userService.getUser(1);
        self.books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(self.user);
    }).then(done, done.fail);
});

it('should track books that are listed for sale', function(done) {
    var self = this;
    var book = this.books[0];
    co(function*() {
        yield book.listForSale(3.99);
        var forSale = yield bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser(self.user);
        expect(forSale[0].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn);
    }).then(done, done.fail);
});
3. Using jasmine-co
require('jasmine-co').install();
beforeEach(function*() {
    this.user = yield userService.getUser(1);
    this.books = yield bookService.getBooksForUser(this.user);
});

it('should track books that are listed for sale', function*() {
    var book = this.books[0];
    yield book.listForSale(3.99);
    var forSale = yield bookService.getBooksListedForSaleByUser(this.user);
    expect(forSale[0].isbn).toEqual(book.isbn);
});

License

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

