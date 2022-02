Bail after first test failure.

Commonly called fail fast, but Mocha uses --bail . Compromise? bail fast.

jasmine .getEnv () .bailFast ();

Jasmine-bail-fast augments jasmine.Env with a single method, bailFast . Call bailFast to tell jasmine to filter out all tests after the first failure.

Eventually this method should make it to jasmine core, and show up as a flag in jasmine-node.

With jasmine-node

npm install jasmine-bail-fast

Then before your first spec: