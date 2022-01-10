openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jasmine-auto-spies

by hirezio
6.9.5 (see all)

Create automatic spies from classes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

auto-spies monorepo

All Contributors

Easy and type safe way to write spies for tests, for both sync and async (promises, Observables) returning methods.

This is the monorepo of:

ProjectStatusDescription
jasmine-auto-spiesjasmine-auto-spies-statusEasy and type safe way to write spies for jasmine tests
jest-auto-spiesjest-auto-spies-statusEasy and type safe way to write spies for jest tests


Contributing

Want to contribute? Yayy! 🎉

Please read and follow our Contributing Guidelines to learn what are the right steps to take before contributing your time, effort and code.

Thanks 🙏

Code Of Conduct

Be kind to each other and please read our code of conduct.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Shai Reznik
💻 📖 🤔 🚇 🚧 🧑‍🏫 👀 ⚠️
Bnaya Peretz
💻 🤔 🔧
shuebner
💻 🤔 ⚠️
Meksi
💻 ⚠️
Taylor Ben
🤔
Yonatan Kra
💻
Martin Baum
💻 ⚠️

Guille Eneas Timón Grau
💻 ⚠️
Rainer Hahnekamp
🚧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

Want to learn more?

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial