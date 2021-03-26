Jasmine Allure Plugin

A plugin to generate an Allure report out of Jasmine tests.

Using Allure Reporter in Jasmine2

Add the lib into package.json and then configure the plugin:

var AllureReporter = require ( 'jasmine-allure-reporter' ); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter( new AllureReporter({ resultsDir : 'allure-results' }));

Using Allure Reporter in Protractor

Put the above code into the onPrepare inside of your conf.js :

exports.config = { framework : 'jasmine2' , onPrepare : function ( ) { var AllureReporter = require ( 'jasmine-allure-reporter' ); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter( new AllureReporter({ resultsDir : 'allure-results' })); } }

Generate HTML report from Allure results

The Reporter will generate xml files inside of a resultsDir , then we need to generate HTML out of them.

Using Allure Command Line Tool

Add the allure-commandline dependency in your current project by running the below command.

npm install allure-commandline --save-dev

After this, you can add "posttest": "allure generate allure-results --clean -o allure-report" section into your package.json . So when running the test by using npm test , the command mensioned in the posttest will help you to generate the report. You can refer a sample script section of package.json file.

"scripts" : { "pretest" : "rm -rf allure-report" , "test" : "protractor conf.js" , "posttest" : "allure generate allure-results --clean -o allure-report || true" }

Added the bash || operator in posttest to overcome this issue

Otherwise choose one of other ways to generate HTML.

Adding Screenshot in the end of each test

onPrepare: function ( ) { var AllureReporter = require ( 'jasmine-allure-reporter' ); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter( new AllureReporter()); jasmine.getEnv().afterEach( function ( done ) { browser.takeScreenshot().then( function ( png ) { allure.createAttachment( 'Screenshot' , function ( ) { return new Buffer(png, 'base64' ) }, 'image/png' )(); done(); }) }); }

Note done callback!

TBD

Currently attachments are added to the test case instead of the current step. This needs to be fixed in allure-js-commons .

. Add support for Features.

Add support to Jasmine1. Right now only Jasmine2 is available (do we really need this?).

Add ability to use reflection for decoration method of page objects so that we don't need to write Allure-related boilerplate tying ourselves to one specific reporter.

For Developers