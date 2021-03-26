A plugin to generate an Allure report out of Jasmine tests.
Add the lib into
package.json and then configure the plugin:
// conf.js
var AllureReporter = require('jasmine-allure-reporter');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(new AllureReporter({
resultsDir: 'allure-results'
}));
Put the above code into the
onPrepare inside of your
conf.js:
// conf.js
exports.config = {
framework: 'jasmine2',
onPrepare: function() {
var AllureReporter = require('jasmine-allure-reporter');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(new AllureReporter({
resultsDir: 'allure-results'
}));
}
}
The Reporter will generate xml files inside of a
resultsDir, then we need to generate HTML out of them.
Add the
allure-commandline dependency in your current project by running the below command.
npm install allure-commandline --save-dev
After this, you can add
"posttest": "allure generate allure-results --clean -o allure-report" section into your
package.json. So when running the test by using
npm test , the command mensioned in the
posttest will help you to generate the report. You can refer a sample
script section of
package.json file.
"scripts": {
"pretest": "rm -rf allure-report",
"test": "protractor conf.js",
"posttest": "allure generate allure-results --clean -o allure-report || true"
}
Added the bash
|| operator in
posttest to overcome this issue
Otherwise choose one of other ways to generate HTML.
onPrepare: function () {
var AllureReporter = require('jasmine-allure-reporter');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(new AllureReporter());
jasmine.getEnv().afterEach(function(done){
browser.takeScreenshot().then(function (png) {
allure.createAttachment('Screenshot', function () {
return new Buffer(png, 'base64')
}, 'image/png')();
done();
})
});
}
Note
done callback!
allure-js-commons.
See the system tests to quickly check how the reporter works in real life:
node_modules/protractor/bin/protractor ./test/system/conf.js