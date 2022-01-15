The Jasmine Module

The jasmine module is a command line interface and supporting code for running Jasmine specs under Node.

The core of jasmine lives at https://github.com/jasmine/jasmine and is jasmine-core in npm.

Contents

This module allows you to run Jasmine specs for your Node.js code. The output will be displayed in your terminal by default.

Documentation

https://jasmine.github.io/setup/nodejs.html

Quick Start

Installation:

npm install --save-dev jasmine

To initialize a project for Jasmine:

npx jasmine init

To seed your project with some examples:

npx jasmine examples

To run your test suite:

npx jasmine

ES and CommonJS module compatibility

Jasmine is compatible with both ES modules and CommonJS modules. See the setup guide for more information.

Node version compatibility

Jasmine supports Node 12.x where x >=17, Node 14, and Node 16.

Support

Documentation: jasmine.github.io Jasmine Mailing list: jasmine-js@googlegroups.com Twitter: @jasminebdd

Please file issues here at Github

Copyright (c) 2008-2017 Pivotal Labs. This software is licensed under the MIT License.

License