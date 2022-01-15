The
jasmine module is a command line interface and supporting code for running
Jasmine specs under Node.
The core of jasmine lives at https://github.com/jasmine/jasmine and is
jasmine-core in npm.
This module allows you to run Jasmine specs for your Node.js code. The output will be displayed in your terminal by default.
https://jasmine.github.io/setup/nodejs.html
Installation:
npm install --save-dev jasmine
To initialize a project for Jasmine:
npx jasmine init
To seed your project with some examples:
npx jasmine examples
To run your test suite:
npx jasmine
Jasmine is compatible with both ES modules and CommonJS modules. See the setup guide for more information.
Jasmine supports Node 12.x where x >=17, Node 14, and Node 16.
Documentation: jasmine.github.io Jasmine Mailing list: jasmine-js@googlegroups.com Twitter: @jasminebdd
Please file issues here at Github
Copyright (c) 2008-2017 Pivotal Labs. This software is licensed under the MIT License.