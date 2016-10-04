openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jw

jaro-winkler

by Jordan Thomas
0.2.8 (see all)

The Jaro-Winkler distance metric for node and browser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.8K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jaro-Winkler

A string similarity function using the Jaro-Winkler distance metric. Returns a number between 0 and 1. A 0 being no similarity and a 1 being an exact match.

Read more about it on Wikipedia.

Install

Install in your Node project using npm as usual; npm install jaro-winkler. It also works in the browser, just include the source within index.js in your project however you prefer. Note that the distance function will be added to the global scope if it's not included with a tool like Browserify.

Example Usage

var distance = require('jaro-winkler');

distance('MARTHA', 'MARHTA');
// 0.961

distance('DWAYNE', 'DUANE');
// 0.84

distance('DIXON', 'DICKSONX');
// 0.814


// Case Insensitive

distance('MARTHA', 'MARTHA');
// 1

distance('mArThA', 'MaRtHa', { caseSensitive: false });
// 1

Sample App

Here's contrived sample of how you might utilize a distance metric in your own app. This shows how you might offer a helpful message when a user fat-fingers a command.

#!/usr/bin/env node

'use strict';

var distance = require('jaro-winkler');
var commands = ['open', 'close', 'save', 'revert', 'select', 'copy', 'duplicate', 'add', 'subtract'];
var rated    = [];
var args     = process.argv.slice(2);

commands.forEach(function(command) {
  rated.push({
    command: command,
    distance: distance(args[0], command)
  });
});

rated.sort(function(a, b) {
  if (a.distance < b.distance) {
    return 1;
  } else if (a.distance > b.distance) {
      return -1;
  } else {
    return 0;
  }
});

if (rated[0].distance === 1) {
  console.log("Running " + rated[0].command + "!");
} else {
  console.log("Did you mean " + rated[0].command + "?");
}

process.exit(0);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial