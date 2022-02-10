Parallax scrolling for modern browsers. Supported <img> tags, background images, YouTube, Vimeo and Self-Hosted Videos.
We made WordPress plugin to easily add backgrounds for content in your blog with all Jarallax features.
Demo: https://wpbackgrounds.com/
Download: https://wordpress.org/plugins/advanced-backgrounds/
There are a set of examples, which you can use as a starting point with Jarallax.
Use one of the following examples to import jarallax.
We provide a version of Jarallax built as ESM (jarallax.esm.js and jarallax.esm.min.js) which allows you to use Jarallax as a module in your browser, if your targeted browsers support it.
<script type="module">
import { jarallax, jarallaxVideo } from "jarallax.esm.min.js";
// Optional video extension
jarallaxVideo();
</script>
<script type="module">
import { jarallax, jarallaxVideo } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/jarallax@2.0?min";
// Optional video extension
jarallaxVideo();
</script>
Jarallax may be also used in a traditional way by including script in HTML and using library by accessing
window.jarallax.
<script src="jarallax.min.js"></script>
<!-- Optional video extension -->
<script src="jarallax-video.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jarallax@2.0"></script>
<!-- Optional video extension -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jarallax@2.0/dist/jarallax-video.min.js"></script>
Install Jarallax as a Node.js module using npm
npm install jarallax
Import Jarallax by adding this line to your app's entry point (usually
index.js or
app.js):
import { jarallax, jarallaxVideo } from "jarallax";
// Optional video extension
jarallaxVideo();
These styles required to set proper background image position before Jarallax script initialized:
.jarallax {
position: relative;
z-index: 0;
}
.jarallax > .jarallax-img {
position: absolute;
object-fit: cover;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
z-index: -1;
}
You can include it from
/dist/jarallax.css.
<!-- Background Image Parallax -->
<div class="jarallax">
<img class="jarallax-img" src="<background_image_url_here>" alt="">
Your content here...
</div>
<!-- Background Image Parallax with <picture> tag -->
<div class="jarallax">
<picture class="jarallax-img">
<source media="..." srcset="<alternative_background_image_url_here>">
<img src="<background_image_url_here>" alt="">
</picture>
Your content here...
</div>
<!-- Alternate: Background Image Parallax -->
<div class="jarallax" style="background-image: url('<background_image_url_here>');">
Your content here...
</div>
Note: automatic data-attribute initialization and jQuery integration are available in UMD mode only.
jarallax(document.querySelectorAll('.jarallax'), {
speed: 0.2,
});
<div data-jarallax data-speed="0.2" class="jarallax">
<img class="jarallax-img" src="<background_image_url_here>" alt="">
Your content here...
</div>
Note: You can use all available options as data attributes. For example:
data-speed,
data-img-src,
data-img-size, etc...
$('.jarallax').jarallax({
speed: 0.2,
});
Sometimes to prevent existing namespace collisions you may call
.noConflict on the script to revert the value of.
const jarallaxPlugin = $.fn.jarallax.noConflict() // return $.fn.jarallax to previously assigned value
$.fn.newJarallax = jarallaxPlugin // give $().newJarallax the Jarallax functionality
import { jarallax, jarallaxVideo } from 'jarallax';
jarallaxVideo();
jarallax(document.querySelectorAll('.jarallax'), {
speed: 0.2,
videoSrc: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab0TSkLe-E0'
});
<div class="jarallax"></div>
<!-- Background YouTube Parallax -->
<div class="jarallax" data-jarallax data-video-src="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab0TSkLe-E0">
Your content here...
</div>
<!-- Background Vimeo Parallax -->
<div class="jarallax" data-jarallax data-video-src="https://vimeo.com/110138539">
Your content here...
</div>
<!-- Background Self-Hosted Video Parallax -->
<div class="jarallax" data-jarallax data-video-src="mp4:./video/local-video.mp4,webm:./video/local-video.webm,ogv:./video/local-video.ogv">
Your content here...
</div>
Note: self-hosted videos require 1 video type only, not necessarily using all mp4, webm, and ogv. This is only needed for maximum compatibility with all browsers.
Options can be passed in data attributes or in object when you initialize jarallax from script.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|type
|string
scroll
|scroll, scale, opacity, scroll-opacity, scale-opacity.
|speed
|float
0.5
|Parallax effect speed. Provide numbers from -1.0 to 2.0.
|imgSrc
|path
null
|Image url. By default used image from background.
|imgElement
|dom / selector
.jarallax-img
|Image tag that will be used as background.
|imgSize
|string
cover
|Image size. If you use
<img> tag for background, you should add
object-fit values, else use
background-size values.
|imgPosition
|string
50% 50%
|Image position. If you use
<img> tag for background, you should add
object-position values, else use
background-position values.
|imgRepeat
|string
no-repeat
|Image repeat. Supported only
background-position values.
|keepImg
|boolean
false
|Keep
<img> tag in it's default place after Jarallax inited.
|elementInViewport
|dom
null
|Use custom DOM / jQuery element to check if parallax block in viewport. More info here - Issue 13.
|zIndex
|number
-100
|z-index of parallax container.
|disableParallax
|RegExp / function
|-
|Disable parallax on specific user agents (using regular expression) or with function return value. The image will be set on the background.
|disableVideo
|RegExp / function
|-
|Disable video load on specific user agents (using regular expression) or with function return value. The image will be set on the background.
You can disable parallax effect and/or video background on mobile devices using option
disableParallax and/or
disableVideo.
Example:
jarallax(document.querySelectorAll('.jarallax'), {
disableParallax: /iPad|iPhone|iPod|Android/,
disableVideo: /iPad|iPhone|iPod|Android/
});
Or using function. Example:
jarallax(document.querySelectorAll('.jarallax'), {
disableParallax: function () {
return /iPad|iPhone|iPod|Android/.test(navigator.userAgent);
},
disableVideo: function () {
return /iPad|iPhone|iPod|Android/.test(navigator.userAgent);
}
});
Required
jarallax/jarallax-video.js file.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|videoSrc
|string
null
|You can use Youtube, Vimeo or Self-Hosted videos. Also you can use data attribute
data-jarallax-video.
|videoStartTime
|float
0
|Start time in seconds when video will be started (this value will be applied also after loop).
|videoEndTime
|float
0
|End time in seconds when video will be ended.
|videoLoop
|boolean
true
|Loop video to play infinitely.
|videoPlayOnlyVisible
|boolean
true
|Play video only when it is visible on the screen.
|videoLazyLoading
|boolean
true
|Preload videos only when it is visible on the screen.
Events used the same way as Options.
|Name
|Description
|onScroll
|Called when parallax working. Use first argument with calculations. More info see below.
|onInit
|Called after init end.
|onDestroy
|Called after destroy.
|onCoverImage
|Called after cover image.
Required
jarallax/jarallax-video.js file.
|Name
|Description
|onVideoInsert
|Called right after video is inserted in the parallax block. Video can be accessed by
this.$video
|onVideoWorkerInit
|Called after VideoWorker script initialized. Available parameter with videoWorkerObject.
jarallax(document.querySelectorAll('.jarallax'), {
onScroll: function(calculations) {
console.log(calculations);
}
});
Console Result:
{
// parallax section client rect (top, left, width, height)
rect : object,
// see image below for more info
beforeTop : float,
beforeTopEnd : float,
afterTop : float,
beforeBottom : float,
beforeBottomEnd : float,
afterBottom : float,
// percent of visible part of section (from 0 to 1)
visiblePercent : float,
// percent of block position relative to center of viewport from -1 to 1
fromViewportCenter: float
}
|Name
|Result
|Description
|destroy
|-
|Destroy Jarallax and set block as it was before plugin init.
|isVisible
|boolean
|Check if parallax block is in viewport.
|onResize
|-
|Fit image and clip parallax container. Called on window resize and load.
|onScroll
|-
|Calculate parallax image position. Called on window scroll.
jarallax(document.querySelectorAll('.jarallax'), 'destroy');
$('.jarallax').jarallax('destroy');
npm install in the command line
npm run dev to run build and start local server with files watcher
npm run build to run build
npm run js-lint to show eslint errors
npm run js-lint-fix to automatically fix some of the eslint errors
npm run test to run unit tests