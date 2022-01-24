Conferencing with Janus WebRTC Gateway

Node.js client that implements a subset of the WebSocket interface of the Janus WebRTC Gateway.

Note: For now it supports the videoroom plugin only.

Setup janus client

var JanusClient = require ( 'janus-videoroom-client' ).Janus;

Establish connection to the Janus WebSocket API

1. Create client

Without authentication

var client = new JanusClient({ url : 'ws://localhost:8188' });

Token based authentication

var client = new JanusClient({ url : 'ws://localhost:8188' , token : 'yourToken' });

Static secret authentication

var client = new JanusClient({ url : 'ws://localhost:8188' , apiSecret : 'yourStaticSecret' });

2. Register events connected, disconnected, error

client.onConnected( () => { client.createSession().then( ( session )=> { ... }).catch( ( err )=> { ... }) });

client.onDisconnected( () => { });

client.onError( ( err )=> { });

3. Call connect method

client.connect();

Create a new janus session

client.createSession().then( ( session )=> { ... });

Create a new videoroom handle

client.createSession().then( ( session )=> { return session.videoRoom().createVideoRoomHandle(); }).then( ( videoRoomHandle )=> { ... });

Get default videoroom handle

client.createSession().then( ( session )=> { return session.videoRoom().defaultHandle(); }).then( ( videoRoomHandle )=> { ... });

Create a new videoroom

videoRoomHandle.create({ publishers : 3 , is_private : false , secret : '****' , pin : '****' , audiocodec : 'opus' , videocodec : 'vp8' , record : false }).then( ( result )=> { var roomId = result.room; ... });

Delete a videoroom

videoRoomHandle.destroy({ room : roomId }).then( ( result ) => { ... }).catch( ( err ) => { ... });

Publish media stream

session.videoRoom().publishFeed(room, offerSdp).then( ( publisherHandle )=> { var answerSdp = publisherHandle.getAnswer(); ... });

publisherHandle.trickle(candidate).then( () => { ... });

session.videoRoom().listenFeed(room, feed).then( ( listenerHandle )=> { var offerSdp = listenerHandle.getOffer(); ... });

listenerHandle.trickle(candidate).then( () => { ... });

listenerHandle.setRemoteAnswer(answerSdp).then( () => { ... });

Get current published media streams

session.videoRoom().getFeeds(room).then( ( feeds )=> { for ( let feed of feeds) { ... } });

Run tests