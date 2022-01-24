Node.js client that implements a subset of the WebSocket interface of the Janus WebRTC Gateway.
Note: For now it supports the videoroom plugin only.
var JanusClient = require('janus-videoroom-client').Janus;
Without authentication
var client = new JanusClient({
url: 'ws://localhost:8188'
});
Token based authentication
var client = new JanusClient({
url: 'ws://localhost:8188',
token: 'yourToken'
});
Static secret authentication
var client = new JanusClient({
url: 'ws://localhost:8188',
apiSecret: 'yourStaticSecret'
});
client.onConnected(()=>{
client.createSession().then((session)=>{
...
}).catch((err)=>{
...
})
});
client.onDisconnected(()=>{
});
client.onError((err)=>{
});
client.connect();
client.createSession().then((session)=>{
...
});
client.createSession().then((session)=>{
return session.videoRoom().createVideoRoomHandle();
}).then((videoRoomHandle)=>{
...
});
client.createSession().then((session)=>{
return session.videoRoom().defaultHandle();
}).then((videoRoomHandle)=>{
...
});
videoRoomHandle.create({
publishers: 3,
is_private: false,
secret: '****',
pin: '****',
audiocodec: 'opus',
videocodec: 'vp8',
record: false
}).then((result)=>{
var roomId = result.room;
...
});
videoRoomHandle.destroy({
room: roomId
}).then((result) => {
...
}).catch((err) => {
...
});
session.videoRoom().publishFeed(room, offerSdp).then((publisherHandle)=>{
var answerSdp = publisherHandle.getAnswer();
...
});
publisherHandle.trickle(candidate).then(()=>{
...
});
session.videoRoom().listenFeed(room, feed).then((listenerHandle)=>{
var offerSdp = listenerHandle.getOffer();
...
});
listenerHandle.trickle(candidate).then(()=>{
...
});
listenerHandle.setRemoteAnswer(answerSdp).then(()=>{
...
});
session.videoRoom().getFeeds(room).then((feeds)=>{
for(let feed of feeds) {
...
}
});
npm test