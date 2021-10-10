openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ji

jam-icons

by Michael Amprimo
2.0.0 (see all)

Jam icons is a set of SVG icons designed for web projects, illustrations, print projects, etc. Licensed under MIT

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

446

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jam icons is a set of SVG icons designed for web projects, illustrations, print projects, etc. Licensed under MIT. Icons: https://jam-icons.com

What's new?

Support for font and JS has been dropped to focus on SVG only (v3). The idea is to simplify the current package, believing that SVG / inline SVG is the principal way to go when it comes to web icons.

Usage

Full list

The complete icons list is available on https://jam-icons.com. You'll be able to either download the SVG file or copy the markup when hovering an icon.

Download Set

Hit the download button to download the full set.

Support

If you have some icons ideas, please open a new issue. Thanks for your support!

Compatibility

Version 2.0.0

The V2 is still available at https://v2.jam-icons.com/

Changelog

Jam icons is following the Semantic Versioning with the MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format.

  • V3.1.0 - 44 new icons
  • V3.0.0 - Set update
  • V2.0.0 - New release with 896 icons
  • V1.0.72 - Optimizing SVGs
  • V1.0.0 - First release with 422 icons

License

This project is licensed under MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial