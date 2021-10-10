Jam icons is a set of SVG icons designed for web projects, illustrations, print projects, etc. Licensed under MIT. Icons: https://jam-icons.com

Support for font and JS has been dropped to focus on SVG only (v3). The idea is to simplify the current package, believing that SVG / inline SVG is the principal way to go when it comes to web icons.

Usage

Full list

The complete icons list is available on https://jam-icons.com. You'll be able to either download the SVG file or copy the markup when hovering an icon.

Download Set

Hit the download button to download the full set.

Support

If you have some icons ideas, please open a new issue. Thanks for your support!

Compatibility

Version 2.0.0

The V2 is still available at https://v2.jam-icons.com/

Changelog

Jam icons is following the Semantic Versioning with the MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format.

V3.1.0 - 44 new icons

V3.0.0 - Set update

V2.0.0 - New release with 896 icons

V1.0.72 - Optimizing SVGs

V1.0.0 - First release with 422 icons

License

This project is licensed under MIT