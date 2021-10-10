Jam icons is a set of SVG icons designed for web projects, illustrations, print projects, etc. Licensed under MIT. Icons: https://jam-icons.com
Support for font and JS has been dropped to focus on SVG only (v3). The idea is to simplify the current package, believing that SVG / inline SVG is the principal way to go when it comes to web icons.
The complete icons list is available on https://jam-icons.com. You'll be able to either download the SVG file or copy the markup when hovering an icon.
Hit the download button to download the full set.
If you have some icons ideas, please open a new issue. Thanks for your support!
The V2 is still available at https://v2.jam-icons.com/
Jam icons is following the Semantic Versioning with the MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format.
This project is licensed under MIT