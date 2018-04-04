Persian (Jalali, Khorshidi) Plugin for Day.js, Jalaliday add multi-calendar functionality to Day.js core regardless for of locale, so we can have Gregorian calendar is Persian locale of Jalali calendar in English locale
Unlike moment and becuase of immutablity of dayjs, there is no need for formats like
jYYYY or
jMM, in Jalaliday all formats are same and standard
NPM
npm install --save jalaliday
YARN
yarn add jalaliday
import dayjs from 'dayjs'
import jalaliday from 'jalaliday'
dayjs.extend(jalaliday)
If you want to all new instanses of dayjs use
jalali calendar, you can set default calendar
dayjs.calendar('jalali') // Jalali Calendar
// OR
dayjs.calendar('gregory') // Gregorian Calendar
also you can create a jalali date without changing default calendar
const date = dayjs()
const jalaliDate = date.calendar('jalali')
const date = dayjs('2018-04-04T16:00:00.000Z');
const date = dayjs('1398-10-17', { jalali: true });
with combination of
calendar and
locale we have multi language for real
dayjs().calendar('jalali').locale('en').format('DD MMMM YYYY') // '13 Shahrivar 1397'
dayjs().calendar('gregory').locale('fa').format('DD MMMM YYYY') // '04 سپتامبر 2018'
All Api operations of Jalaliday is same as Dayjs itself but calendar based, for more information checkout Dayjs API For a glance:
.format(stringWithTokens: string)
.diff(compared: Dayjs, unit: string (default: 'milliseconds'), float?: boolean)
.valueOf()
.unix()
.daysInMonth()
.toDate()
.toArray()
.toJSON()
.toISOString()
.toObject()
.toString()