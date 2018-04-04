Jalaliday

Persian (Jalali, Khorshidi) Plugin for Day.js, Jalaliday add multi-calendar functionality to Day.js core regardless for of locale, so we can have Gregorian calendar is Persian locale of Jalali calendar in English locale

Unlike moment and becuase of immutablity of dayjs, there is no need for formats like jYYYY or jMM , in Jalaliday all formats are same and standard

📖 Release Notes

Installation

NPM

npm install --save jalaliday

YARN

yarn add jalaliday

Usage

import dayjs from 'dayjs' import jalaliday from 'jalaliday' dayjs.extend(jalaliday)

Changing calendar

If you want to all new instanses of dayjs use jalali calendar, you can set default calendar

dayjs.calendar( 'jalali' ) dayjs.calendar( 'gregory' )

also you can create a jalali date without changing default calendar

const date = dayjs() const jalaliDate = date.calendar( 'jalali' )

Parse Gregory date

const date = dayjs( '2018-04-04T16:00:00.000Z' );

Parse Jalali date

const date = dayjs( '1398-10-17' , { jalali : true });

Multiple Locale

with combination of calendar and locale we have multi language for real

dayjs().calendar( 'jalali' ).locale( 'en' ).format( 'DD MMMM YYYY' ) dayjs().calendar( 'gregory' ).locale( 'fa' ).format( 'DD MMMM YYYY' )

API

All Api operations of Jalaliday is same as Dayjs itself but calendar based, for more information checkout Dayjs API For a glance: