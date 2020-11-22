🚨 I start to redesigning this package. Here you can see the new artboards that well designed by eanlami. If you want to collabrate for this version feel free to make changes or contact me 😊

React component that helps you to makes simple Farsi/Jalali/Shamsi date picker. It also has range date picker you can select multiple days in multiple months.

Installation

$ npm install -S jalali-react-datepicker

props type default value timestamp | Date | Moment Date weekend number[] [6] ArrowLeft React.ReactType default component ArrowLeft React.ReactType default component ClockIcon React.ReactType default component DateIcon React.ReactType default component timePicker boolean true. onClickSubmitButton function null. if you passed this will be something like modalZIndex number 9999 theme object default theme you can see here label string default is null open boolean default is false. control opening and close modal from outside onToggle function default is undefined. this function will be called when the modal open and close state is changed

usage

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { DatePicker } from "jalali-react-datepicker" ; render( < DatePicker /> , document.getElementById("root"));

onClickSubmitButton

You can access to datePicker value when submit button is clicked.

example:

function submitExample ( { value } ) { console .log( "value " , value); }

You can make range date picker with this component. In the below table you can see all the props you can pass to this component.

Note that all props are optional.

props type default start string. ex: 1397/5/18 today date end string. ex: 1397/5/18 today date weekend number[] [6] ArrowLeft React.ReactType default component ArrowRight React.ReactType default component isRenderingButtons boolean true. if it is false rangeDatePicker doesnt show submit and cancel buttons onClickSubmitButton function null. if you passed this will be something like this modalZIndex number 9999 theme object default theme you can see here fromLabel string default is از تاریخ toLabel string default is تا تاریخ open boolean default is false. control opening and close modal from outside onToggle function default is undefined. this function will be called when the modal open and close state is changed

usage

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { RangeDatePicker } from "jalali-react-datepicker" ; render( < RangeDatePicker /> , document.getElementById("root"));

onClickSubmitButton

You can access to start and end date when submit button is clicked.

example:

function submitExample ( { start, end } ) { console .log( "start " , start); console .log( "end " , end); }

ToDo

write DatePicker

add label to inputs

create codesandbox page for preview

add TimePicker

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT License