🚨 I start to redesigning this package. Here you can see the new artboards that well designed by eanlami. If you want to collabrate for this version feel free to make changes or contact me 😊
React component that helps you to makes simple Farsi/Jalali/Shamsi date picker. It also has range date picker you can select multiple days in multiple months.
$ npm install -S jalali-react-datepicker
|props
|type
|default
|value
|timestamp | Date | Moment
|Date
|weekend
|number[]
[6]
|ArrowLeft
|React.ReactType
|default component
|ArrowLeft
|React.ReactType
|default component
|ClockIcon
|React.ReactType
|default component
|DateIcon
|React.ReactType
|default component
|timePicker
|boolean
|true.
|onClickSubmitButton
|function
|null. if you passed this will be something like
|modalZIndex
|number
|9999
|theme
|object
|default theme you can see here
|label
|string
|default is null
|open
|boolean
|default is false. control opening and close modal from outside
|onToggle
|function
|default is undefined. this function will be called when the modal open and close state is changed
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { DatePicker } from "jalali-react-datepicker";
render(<DatePicker />, document.getElementById("root"));
You can access to datePicker value when submit button is clicked.
example:
function submitExample({ value }) {
console.log("value ", value);
}
You can make range date picker with this component. In the below table you can see all the props you can pass to this component.
Note that all props are optional.
|props
|type
|default
|start
|string. ex: 1397/5/18
|today date
|end
|string. ex: 1397/5/18
|today date
|weekend
|number[]
[6]
|ArrowLeft
|React.ReactType
|default component
|ArrowRight
|React.ReactType
|default component
|isRenderingButtons
|boolean
|true. if it is false rangeDatePicker doesnt show submit and cancel buttons
|onClickSubmitButton
|function
|null. if you passed this will be something like this
|modalZIndex
|number
|9999
|theme
|object
|default theme you can see here
|fromLabel
|string
|default is از تاریخ
|toLabel
|string
|default is تا تاریخ
|open
|boolean
|default is false. control opening and close modal from outside
|onToggle
|function
|default is undefined. this function will be called when the modal open and close state is changed
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { RangeDatePicker } from "jalali-react-datepicker";
render(<RangeDatePicker />, document.getElementById("root"));
You can access to start and end date when submit button is clicked.
example:
function submitExample({ start, end }) {
console.log("start ", start);
console.log("end ", end);
}
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Reza Khosroshahi
💻 📖 💡 🤔 ⚠️
saeedjalali
💬 🐛 💻 🤔 👀 📢
ZMashhadizadeh
💻 📦
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!