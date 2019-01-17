Jalali Moment

Display, parse, manipulate and validate jalali (Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) or Gregorian (Miladi) dates and times and also convert Jalali (Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) date to Gregorian (Miladi) or vice versa in javascript or typescript. DEMO

It was a fork of moment-jalali but the main goal of this repository is to facilitate converting any library using moment.js to be compatible with jalali calendar system. List of packages use jalali-moment to convert calendar system.

How to

Install

Use API This plugin provides using jalali and gregorian calendar system together on momentjs api. .locale('fa'); it will use jalali calendar system .locale('any other locale'); it will use gregorian calendar system You can set locale for a moment instance(locally) or set it globally example of changing locale locally const m = moment(); m.locale( 'fa' ); m.format( 'YY-MM-DD' ); change locale globally moment.locale( 'fa' ); moment().format(); moment().add( 1 , 'm' ).format(); Notice : When you need parse a date which is not in the system you have set for global locale you can use of method moment.from(date, 'another locale') moment.locale( 'fa' ); moment.from( '2018-04-04' , 'en' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ).format(); When locale is globally set to 'fa', it's also possible to use gregorian calendar for parsing a date. By setting { useGregorianParser: true } as second parameter of .locale() you can reach this. useGregorianParser default value is false in 'fa' locale. moment.locale( 'fa' , { useGregorianParser : true }); moment( '2018-04-04' ).format(); moment( '2019-01-17T08:19:19.975Z' ).format();

Usage

Parse m = moment( '1989/1/24' , 'YYYY/M/D' ); m = moment.from( '01/1989/24' , 'en' , 'MM/YYYY/DD' ); m = moment( '1367/11/04' , 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD' ); m = moment.from( '1367/04/11' , 'fa' , 'YYYY/MM/DD' ); m = moment.from( '04/1367/11' , 'fa' , 'DD/YYYY/MM' );

Display m.format( 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD' ); m.locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/MM/DD' );

Manipulate m.add( 1 , 'day' ).locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/MM/DD' );

Validate m.isSame(m.clone());

Convert moment.from( '1367/11/04' , 'fa' , 'YYYY/MM/DD' ).format( 'YYYY/MM/DD' ); moment( '1989/01/24' , 'YYYY/MM/DD' ).locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/MM/DD' );

Introduction

jalali(Persian) calendar is a solar calendar system. It gains approximately 1 day on the Julian calendar every 128 years. Read more on Wikipedia.

Calendar conversion is based on the algorithm provided by Kazimierz M. Borkowski and has a very good performance.

This plugin adds Jalali (Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) calendar system to moment.js library.

Install

Install via npm

npm install jalali-moment -S

Install via yarn

yarn add jalali-moment

Install via bower

bower install jalali-moment --save

Using in Node.js

Install it via npm or yarn then use it as the following code

var moment = require ( 'jalali-moment' ); moment().locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/M/D' );

Using in browser

ES5

get library using bower, npm, cdn, or cloning the repository

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/jalali-moment/dist/jalali-moment.browser.js" > </ script > < script > moment().locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/M/D' ); </ script >

React

import moment from 'jalali-moment' ... render() { return ( < div > { this.props.data.map((post,key) => < div key = {key} className = 'post-detail' > < h1 > {post.title} </ h1 > < p > {moment(post.date, 'YYYY/MM/DD').locale('fa').format('YYYY/MM/DD')} </ p > < hr /> </ div > )} </ div > ); }

Typescript

import * as moment from 'jalali-moment' ; let todayJalali = moment().locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/M/D' );

Angular

import * as moment from 'jalali-moment' ;

Add a pipe

({ name: 'jalali' }) export class JalaliPipe implements PipeTransform { transform(value: any , args?: any ): any { let MomentDate = moment(value, 'YYYY/MM/DD' ); return MomentDate.locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/M/D' ); } }

and use it in component template

< div > {{ loadedData.date | jalali }} </ div >

Aurelia

You can create a value converters like following:

import { valueConverter } from 'aurelia-framework' ; var moment = require ( 'jalali-moment' ); ( 'date' ) export class DateValueConverter { toView(value: string , format: string = 'YYYY/MM/DD' , locale: string = 'en' ) { if (!value) return null ; return moment(value, 'YYYY/MM/DD' ).locale(locale).format(format); } }

then use this value converter in your html files:

< require from = "path_to_your_date_value_converter" > </ require > < h1 style = "direction:ltr" > < span > ${myDate|date:myFormat:options.locale} </ span > </ h1 >

also, for aurelia developers, there is a plugin, aurelia-time, in which there are value converters for jalali-moment and other time and date libraries.

Vue

Use vue-jalali-moment library

< span > {{ someDate | moment('dddd, MMMM Do YYYY') }} </ span >

Command Line

Its cli needs to get installed globally

npm i -g jalali-moment

Then you will be able to convert Persian date to Gregorian and vice versa in terminal or command line as the following

jalalim tojalali 1989 /1/24 jalalim togregorian 1392 /5/8

If you want something faster, checkout https://github.com/NightMachinary/jalalicli:

❯ hyperfine --warmup 5 'jalalicli tojalali 2001/09/11' 'jalalim tojalali 2001/09/11' Benchmark Time (mean ± σ): 4.4 ms ± 13.3 ms [User: 2.8 ms, System: 2.8 ms] Range (min … max): 0.0 ms … 107.0 ms 97 runs Benchmark Time (mean ± σ): 148.9 ms ± 76.5 ms [User: 88.5 ms, System: 19.4 ms] Range (min … max): 96.9 ms … 343.0 ms 21 runs Summary 'jalalicli tojalali 2001/09/11' ran 33.88 ± 103.80 times faster than 'jalalim tojalali 2001/09/11'

Jquery

get library using bower, npm, cdn, or cloning the repository

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/jalali-moment/dist/jalali-moment.browser.js" > </ script > < script > $( "#show-date" ).text(moment().locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/M/D' )); </ script >

API

This plugin tries to change calendar system moment.js api by using locale method.

now = moment();

Parse

Create a instance of moment from a Jalali (Persian) or Miladi date and time as string.more

m = moment( '1989/1/24' , 'YYYY/M/D' ); m = moment.from( '1989/1/24' , 'en' , 'YYYY/M/D' ); m = moment.from( '01/1989/24' , 'en' , 'MM/YYYY/DD' );

m = moment( '1367/11/4' , 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ); m = moment.from( '1367/11/04' , 'fa' , 'YYYY/MM/DD' ); m = moment.from( '11/1367/04' , 'fa' , 'MM/YYYY/DD' ); moment.locale( 'fa' ); m = moment( '1367/11/04' , 'YYYY/M/D' );

Display moment instance as a string.more

moment.locale( 'en' ); m = moment( '1989/1/24' , 'YYYY/M/D' ); m.locale( 'fa' ); m.format( 'YYYY/M/D' ); m.format( 'MM' ); m.format( 'MMMM' ); m.format( 'DD' ); m.format( 'DDD' ); m.format( 'w' ); m.locale( 'en' ); m.format( 'M' ); m.format( 'MM' ); m.format( 'MMMM' ); m.format( 'jYYYY/jM/jD [is] YYYY/M/D' );

Manipulate

There are a number of methods to modify date and time.more

m.locale( 'fa' ); m.year( 1368 ); m.month( 3 ); m.date( 10 ); m.format( 'YYYY/MM/D' ); m.subtract( 1 , 'year' ); m.format( 'YYYY/MM/D' ); m.add( 2 , 'month' ); m.format( 'YYYY/MM/D' ); m.endOf( 'month' ).format( 'YYYY/MM/D' ); m.startOf( 'year' ).format( 'YYYY/MM/D' );

Check a date and time.more

m = moment( '1367/11/4' , 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ); m.locale( 'fa' ); m.isLeapYear(); m.isSame(moment( '1989-01-01' , 'YYYY-MM-DD' ), 'year' ); m.isSame(moment( '1367-01-01' , 'jYYYY-jMM-jDD' ), 'year' ); m.isBefore(moment( '1367-01-01' , 'jYYYY-jMM-jDD' ), 'month' ); m.isAfter(moment( '1367-01-01' , 'jYYYY-jMM-jDD' ), 'jyear' ); m.isValid(); moment( '1396/7/31' , 'jYYYY/jM/jD' ).isValid();

validation demo in plunker

Convert persian(Jalali , Shamsi, khorshidi) to gregorian (miladi) calendar system

moment.from( '1392/6/3 16:40' , 'fa' , 'YYYY/M/D HH:mm' ) .format( 'YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss' );

Convert gregorian (miladi) to jalali (Shamsi, persian)

moment( '2013-8-25 16:40:00' , 'YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss' ) .locale( 'fa' ) .format( 'YYYY/M/D HH:mm:ss' );

Change calendar system on changing its locale

moment.bindCalendarSystemAndLocale();

An example usage:

To make a datePicker work with jalali(shamsi) calendar system you could use this ability.

Using in Plunker

ES5

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/jalali-moment/dist/jalali-moment.browser.js' > </ script > < script > moment().locale( 'fa' ).format( 'YYYY/M/D' ); </ script >

es5 demo in plunker

Typescript or es6

You could use systemjs to import this library into your project like this

