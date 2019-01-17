Display, parse, manipulate and validate jalali (Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) or Gregorian (Miladi) dates and times and also convert Jalali (Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) date to Gregorian (Miladi) or vice versa in javascript or typescript. DEMO
Read this in other languages: فارسی
It was a fork of moment-jalali but the main goal of this repository is to facilitate converting any library using moment.js to be compatible with jalali calendar system. List of packages use jalali-moment to convert calendar system.
Use jalali moment in
This plugin provides using jalali and gregorian calendar system together on momentjs api.
.locale('fa'); it will use jalali calendar system
.locale('any other locale'); it will use gregorian calendar system
You can set locale for a moment instance(locally) or set it globally example of changing locale locally
const m = moment();
m.locale('fa');
m.format('YY-MM-DD'); // it would be in jalali system
change locale globally
moment.locale('fa');
moment().format();// it would be in jalali system
moment().add(1,'m').format();// it would be in jalali system
Notice : When you need parse a date which is not in the system you have set for global locale you can use of method
moment.from(date, 'another locale')
moment.locale('fa');
moment.from('2018-04-04', 'en', 'YYYY-MM-DD').format();// it would be in jalali system
When locale is globally set to 'fa', it's also possible to use gregorian calendar for parsing a date.
By setting
{ useGregorianParser: true } as second parameter of
.locale() you can reach this.
useGregorianParser default value is
false in
'fa' locale.
moment.locale('fa', { useGregorianParser: true });
moment('2018-04-04').format();// it would be in jalali system
moment('2019-01-17T08:19:19.975Z').format();// it would be in jalali system
// parse gregorian date
m = moment('1989/1/24', 'YYYY/M/D');// parse a gregorian (miladi) date
m = moment.from('01/1989/24', 'en', 'MM/YYYY/DD');
// parse jalali date
m = moment('1367/11/04', 'jYYYY/jMM/jDD');
m = moment.from('1367/04/11', 'fa', 'YYYY/MM/DD');
m = moment.from('04/1367/11', 'fa', 'DD/YYYY/MM');
m.format('jYYYY/jMM/jDD'); // 1367/11/04
m.locale('fa').format('YYYY/MM/DD'); // 1367/11/04
m.add(1, 'day').locale('fa').format('YYYY/MM/DD'); // 1367/11/05
m.isSame(m.clone()); // true
moment.from('1367/11/04', 'fa', 'YYYY/MM/DD').format('YYYY/MM/DD'); // 1989/01/24
moment('1989/01/24', 'YYYY/MM/DD').locale('fa').format('YYYY/MM/DD'); // 1367/11/04
jalali(Persian) calendar is a solar calendar system. It gains approximately 1 day on the Julian calendar every 128 years. Read more on Wikipedia.
Calendar conversion is based on the algorithm provided by Kazimierz M. Borkowski and has a very good performance.
This plugin adds Jalali (Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) calendar system to moment.js library.
Install via npm
npm install jalali-moment -S
Install via yarn
yarn add jalali-moment
Install via bower
bower install jalali-moment --save
Install it via npm or yarn then use it as the following code
var moment = require('jalali-moment');
moment().locale('fa').format('YYYY/M/D');
get library using bower, npm, cdn, or cloning the repository
<!--<script src="bower_components/jalali-moment/dist/jalali-moment.browser.js"></script>-->
<!--<script src="node_modules/jalali-moment/dist/jalali-moment.browser.js"></script>-->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jalali-moment/dist/jalali-moment.browser.js"></script>
<!--<script src="thisRepositoryPath/dist/jalali-moment.browser.js"></script>-->
<script>
moment().locale('fa').format('YYYY/M/D');
</script>
import moment from 'jalali-moment'
...
render() {
return (
<div>
{
this.props.data.map((post,key) =>
<div key={key} className='post-detail'>
<h1>{post.title}</h1>
<p>{moment(post.date, 'YYYY/MM/DD').locale('fa').format('YYYY/MM/DD')}</p>
<hr />
</div>
)}
</div>
);
}
import * as moment from 'jalali-moment';
let todayJalali = moment().locale('fa').format('YYYY/M/D');
import * as moment from 'jalali-moment';
Add a pipe
@Pipe({
name: 'jalali'
})
export class JalaliPipe implements PipeTransform {
transform(value: any, args?: any): any {
let MomentDate = moment(value, 'YYYY/MM/DD');
return MomentDate.locale('fa').format('YYYY/M/D');
}
}
and use it in component template
<div>{{ loadedData.date | jalali }}</div>
You can create a value converters like following:
import { valueConverter } from 'aurelia-framework';
var moment = require('jalali-moment');
@valueConverter('date')
export class DateValueConverter {
toView(value: string, format: string = 'YYYY/MM/DD', locale: string = 'en') {
if (!value) return null;
return moment(value, 'YYYY/MM/DD').locale(locale).format(format);
}
}
then use this value converter in your
html files:
<require from="path_to_your_date_value_converter"></require>
<h1 style="direction:ltr">
<span>
${myDate|date:myFormat:options.locale}
</span>
</h1>
also, for aurelia developers, there is a plugin, aurelia-time, in which there are value converters for jalali-moment and other time and date libraries.
Use vue-jalali-moment library
<span>{{ someDate | moment('dddd, MMMM Do YYYY') }}</span>
Its cli needs to get installed globally
npm i -g jalali-moment
Then you will be able to convert Persian date to Gregorian and vice versa in terminal or command line as the following
jalalim tojalali 1989/1/24
jalalim togregorian 1392/5/8
If you want something faster, checkout https://github.com/NightMachinary/jalalicli:
❯ hyperfine --warmup 5 'jalalicli tojalali 2001/09/11' 'jalalim tojalali 2001/09/11'
Benchmark #1: jalalicli tojalali 2001/09/11
Time (mean ± σ): 4.4 ms ± 13.3 ms [User: 2.8 ms, System: 2.8 ms]
Range (min … max): 0.0 ms … 107.0 ms 97 runs
Benchmark #2: jalalim tojalali 2001/09/11
Time (mean ± σ): 148.9 ms ± 76.5 ms [User: 88.5 ms, System: 19.4 ms]
Range (min … max): 96.9 ms … 343.0 ms 21 runs
Summary
'jalalicli tojalali 2001/09/11' ran
33.88 ± 103.80 times faster than 'jalalim tojalali 2001/09/11'
This plugin tries to change calendar system moment.js api by using locale method.
now = moment(); //get the current date and time,
Create a instance of moment from a Jalali (Persian) or Miladi date and time as string.more
m = moment('1989/1/24', 'YYYY/M/D');
m = moment.from('1989/1/24', 'en', 'YYYY/M/D');
m = moment.from('01/1989/24', 'en', 'MM/YYYY/DD');
m = moment('1367/11/4', 'jYYYY/jM/jD');
m = moment.from('1367/11/04', 'fa', 'YYYY/MM/DD');
m = moment.from('11/1367/04', 'fa', 'MM/YYYY/DD');
// it will change locale for all new moment instance
moment.locale('fa');
m = moment('1367/11/04', 'YYYY/M/D');
Display moment instance as a string.more
moment.locale('en'); // default locale is en
m = moment('1989/1/24', 'YYYY/M/D');
m.locale('fa'); // change locale for this moment instance
m.format('YYYY/M/D');// 1367/11/4
m.format('MM'); // 11 display jalali month
m.format('MMMM'); // Bahman
m.format('DD'); // 04 display day by two digit
m.format('DDD'); // 310 display day of year
m.format('w'); // 45 display week of year
m.locale('en');
m.format('M'); // 1 display miladi month
m.format('MM'); // 01 display month by two digit
m.format('MMMM'); // January
m.format('jYYYY/jM/jD [is] YYYY/M/D'); // 1367/11/4 is 1989/1/24
There are a number of methods to modify date and time.more
m.locale('fa');
m.year(1368); // set jalali year
// If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the year.
m.month(3); // month will be 4 and m.format('M')=='4' , jMonth Accepts numbers from 0 to 11.
m.date(10); // set a date
m.format('YYYY/MM/D'); // 1368/4/10
m.subtract(1, 'year'); // subtract a Jalali Year
m.format('YYYY/MM/D'); // 1367/4/10
m.add(2, 'month'); // add two shamsi Month
m.format('YYYY/MM/D'); // 1367/6/10
m.endOf('month').format('YYYY/MM/D'); // 1367/6/31
m.startOf('year').format('YYYY/MM/D'); // 1367/1/1
Check a date and time.more
m = moment('1367/11/4', 'jYYYY/jM/jD');
m.locale('fa');
m.isLeapYear(); // false
m.isSame(moment('1989-01-01','YYYY-MM-DD'), 'year'); // true
m.isSame(moment('1367-01-01','jYYYY-jMM-jDD'), 'year'); // true
m.isBefore(moment('1367-01-01','jYYYY-jMM-jDD'), 'month'); // false
m.isAfter(moment('1367-01-01','jYYYY-jMM-jDD'), 'jyear'); // false
m.isValid(); // true
moment('1396/7/31' ,'jYYYY/jM/jD').isValid(); // false
moment.from('1392/6/3 16:40', 'fa', 'YYYY/M/D HH:mm')
.format('YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss'); // 2013-8-25 16:40:00
moment('2013-8-25 16:40:00', 'YYYY-M-D HH:mm:ss')
.locale('fa')
.format('YYYY/M/D HH:mm:ss'); // 1392/6/31 23:59:59
moment.bindCalendarSystemAndLocale();
To make a datePicker work with jalali(shamsi) calendar system you could use this ability.
<script src='https://unpkg.com/jalali-moment/dist/jalali-moment.browser.js'></script>
<script>
moment().locale('fa').format('YYYY/M/D');
</script>
You could use systemjs to import this library into your project like this
A highly configurable date picker built for Angular 4 or Angular 2 applications using
jalali-moment is fingerpich/jalali-angular-datepicker created by @Fingerpich.
A Jalaali calendar system plugin for moment.js is jalaali-moment.
aurelia-time Contains a set of value converters for Aurelia, one which uses jalali-moment.