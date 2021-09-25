A Jalali to Gregorian converter in JavaScript with support of formatting output
Install via NPM/Yarn:
npm install jalali-date
You could grab the latest version from
lib directory and use it:
<head>
<script src="jdate.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
<script src="jdate.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
</head>
The full-version is useful for debugging. You may want to use minified version in production as it is smaller.
For initializing
JDate you may either pass an array of Jalali date to it or a
Date object. If no parameter is passed, the default is today:
const JDate = require('jalali-date');
const jdate = new JDate; // => default to today
const jdate2 = new JDate(1393, 10, 11);
const jdate3 = new JDate([1393, 10, 11]);
const jdate4 = new JDate(new Date(2014, 1, 3));
jdate.date //=> [1393, 5, 13] An Array of Jalali Date
jdate._d // => Gregorian Date Object
// Getters
jdate.getFullYear() // => 1393
jdate.getMonth() // => 5
jdate.getDate() // => 13
jdate.getDay() // => 1
// Setters
jdate.setFullYear(1394)
jdate.setMonth(6)
jdate.setDate(12)
// Formatting output
jdate.format('dddd DD MMMM YYYY') // => پنجشنبه 12 شهریور 1394
// Static functions
JDate.isLeapYear(1393) // => false
JDate.daysInMonth(1393, 5) // => 31
JDate.toGregorian(1393, 12, 11) // => Gregorian Date object
JDate.toJalali(new Date) // => JDate object
Use
format() and following conversion identifiers as follows:
date.format('dddd DD MMMM YYYY') //=> دوشنبه 6 امرداد 1393
The conversion identifiers are as follows:
|Identifier
|Description
|Example
YYY or
YYYY
|Full Year (4 digits)
|1393
YY
|Year (2 digits)
|93
M
|Month in number
|returns
5 for
امرداد
MM
|Month in number
|returns
05 for
امرداد
MMM or
MMMM
|Month in string
امرداد
D
|Day in number
|26
DD
|Day in number
|06
d or
dd
|Abbreviation of day name in string
۱ش (for یکشنبه)
ddd or
dddd
|Full day name in string
یکشنبه
Report bugs and suggest feature in issue tracker. Feel free to
Fork and send
Pull Requests.