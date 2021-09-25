A Jalali to Gregorian converter in JavaScript with support of formatting output

Installation

Install via NPM/Yarn:

npm install jalali-date

You could grab the latest version from lib directory and use it:

< head > < script src = "jdate.js" type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" > </ script > < script src = "jdate.min.js" type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" > </ script > </ head >

The full-version is useful for debugging. You may want to use minified version in production as it is smaller.

Initialization

For initializing JDate you may either pass an array of Jalali date to it or a Date object. If no parameter is passed, the default is today:

const JDate = require ( 'jalali-date' ); const jdate = new JDate; const jdate2 = new JDate( 1393 , 10 , 11 ); const jdate3 = new JDate([ 1393 , 10 , 11 ]); const jdate4 = new JDate( new Date ( 2014 , 1 , 3 ));

API

jdate.date jdate._d jdate.getFullYear() jdate.getMonth() jdate.getDate() jdate.getDay() jdate.setFullYear( 1394 ) jdate.setMonth( 6 ) jdate.setDate( 12 ) jdate.format( 'dddd DD MMMM YYYY' ) JDate.isLeapYear( 1393 ) JDate.daysInMonth( 1393 , 5 ) JDate.toGregorian( 1393 , 12 , 11 ) JDate.toJalali( new Date )

Formatting output

Use format() and following conversion identifiers as follows:

date.format( 'dddd DD MMMM YYYY' )

The conversion identifiers are as follows:

Identifier Description Example YYY or YYYY Full Year (4 digits) 1393 YY Year (2 digits) 93 M Month in number returns 5 for امرداد MM Month in number returns 05 for امرداد MMM or MMMM Month in string امرداد D Day in number 26 DD Day in number 06 d or dd Abbreviation of day name in string ۱ش (for یکشنبه) ddd or dddd Full day name in string یکشنبه

