A few javascript functions for converting Jalaali (Jalali, Persian, Khayyami, Khorshidi, Shamsi) and Gregorian calendar systems to each other.
If you just need to display date and time in Persian calendar, you may use
Intl which is ECMAScript Internationalization API with a very good browser support. For example:
const d = new Date(2022,2,21)
// Simple format
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR').format(d));
// => ۱۴۰۱/۱/۱
// Full long format
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => ۱۴۰۱ فروردین ۱, دوشنبه، ساعت ۰:۰۰:۰۰ (+۳:۳۰ گرینویچ)
// Latin numbers
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('fa-IR-u-nu-latn', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => 1401 فروردین 1, دوشنبه، ساعت 0:00:00 (+3:30 گرینویچ)
// English US locale with Persian calendar
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'long'}).format(d));
// => Monday, Farvardin 1, 1401 AP at 12:00:00 AM GMT+3:30
// Just year
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {year: 'numeric'}).format(d));
// => 1401 AP
// Just month
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {month: 'short'}).format(d));
// Farvardin
// Just day
console.log(new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US-u-ca-persian', {day: 'numeric'}).format(d));
// => 1
Jalali calendar is a solar calendar that was used in Persia, variants of which today are still in use in Iran as well as Afghanistan. Read more on Wikipedia or see Calendar Converter.
Calendar conversion is based on the algorithm provided by Kazimierz M. Borkowski and has a very good performance.
Use
npm to install:
$ npm install --save jalaali-js
Then import it:
var jalaali = require('jalaali-js')
Use
component to install:
$ component install jalaali/jalaali-js
Then import it:
var jalaali = require('jalaali-js')
Or use a CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jalaali-js/dist/jalaali.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jalaali-js/dist/jalaali.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jalaali-js/dist/jalaali.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jalaali-js/dist/jalaali.min.js"></script>
Converts a Gregorian date to Jalaali.
jalaali.toJalaali(2016, 4, 11) // { jy: 1395, jm: 1, jd: 23 }
Converts a JavaScript Date object to Jalaali.
jalaali.toJalaali(new Date(2016, 3, 11)) // { jy: 1395, jm: 1, jd: 23 }
Converts a Jalaali date to Gregorian.
jalaali.toGregorian(1395, 1, 23) // { gy: 2016, gm: 4, gd: 11 }
Checks whether a Jalaali date is valid or not.
jalaali.isValidJalaaliDate(1394, 12, 30) // false
jalaali.isValidJalaaliDate(1395, 12, 30) // true
Is this a leap year or not?
jalaali.isLeapJalaaliYear(1394) // false
jalaali.isLeapJalaaliYear(1395) // true
Number of days in a given month in a Jalaali year.
jalaali.jalaaliMonthLength(1394, 12) // 29
jalaali.jalaaliMonthLength(1395, 12) // 30
This function determines if the Jalaali (Persian) year is leap (366-day long) or is the common year (365 days), and finds the day in March (Gregorian calendar) of the first day of the Jalaali year (jy).
jalaali.jalCal(1390) // { leap: 3, gy: 2011, march: 21 }
jalaali.jalCal(1391) // { leap: 0, gy: 2012, march: 20 }
jalaali.jalCal(1392) // { leap: 1, gy: 2013, march: 21 }
jalaali.jalCal(1393) // { leap: 2, gy: 2014, march: 21 }
jalaali.jalCal(1394) // { leap: 3, gy: 2015, march: 21 }
jalaali.jalCal(1395) // { leap: 0, gy: 2016, march: 20 }
Converts a date of the Jalaali calendar to the Julian Day number.
jalaali.j2d(1395, 1, 23) // 2457490
Converts the Julian Day number to a date in the Jalaali calendar.
jalaali.d2j(2457490) // { jy: 1395, jm: 1, jd: 23 }
Calculates the Julian Day number from Gregorian or Julian calendar dates. This integer number corresponds to the noon of the date (i.e. 12 hours of Universal Time). The procedure was tested to be good since 1 March, -100100 (of both calendars) up to a few million years into the future.
jalaali.g2d(2016, 4, 11) // 2457490
Calculates Gregorian and Julian calendar dates from the Julian Day number (jdn) for the period since jdn=-34839655 (i.e. the year -100100 of both calendars) to some millions years ahead of the present.
jalaali.d2g(2457490) // { gy: 2016, gm: 4, gd: 11 }
Convert Jalaali calendar date to javascript Date object by giving Jalaali year, month, and day.
jalaali.jalaaliToDateObject(1400, 4, 30) // new Date(2021, 6, 21)
Return Saturday and Friday day of current week(week start in Saturday)
jalaali.jalaaliWeek(1400, 4, 30) // { saturday: { jy: 1400, jm: 4, jd: 26 }, friday: { jy: 1400, jm: 5, jd: 1 } }
MIT