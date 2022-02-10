Cucumber is a tool for running automated tests written in plain language. Because they're written in plain language, they can be read by anyone on your team. Because they can be read by anyone, you can use them to help improve communication, collaboration and trust on your team.
Cucumber.js is the JavaScript implementation of Cucumber and runs on the maintained Node.js versions.
We've put a demo of Cucumber.js to run in your browser. Why don't you give it a try before anything else?
See CONTRIBUTING.md for info on contributing to Cucumber.js.
Everyone interacting in this codebase and issue tracker is expected to follow the Cucumber code of conduct.
Cucumber.js is available as an npm module.
$ npm install @cucumber/cucumber
If you learn best by example, we have a repo with several example projects that might help you get going. Otherwise, read on.
The following documentation is for
main, which might contain some unreleased features. See below the documentation for older versions.