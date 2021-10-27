Are users claiming they are crossing the globe in seconds and collecting all the Pokeballs? Some apps need to protect themselves in order to protect data integrity. JailMonkey allows you to:
import JailMonkey from 'jail-monkey'
if (JailMonkey.isJailBroken()) {
// Alternative behaviour for jail-broken/rooted devices.
}
|Method
|Returns
|Description
isJailBroken
boolean
|is this device jail-broken/rooted.
canMockLocation
boolean
|Can this device fake its GPS location.
trustFall
boolean
|Checks if the device violates either
isJailBroken or
canMockLocation.
isDebuggedMode
Promise<boolean>
|Is the application is running in debug mode. Note that this method returns a Promise.
|Method
|Returns
|Description
jailBrokenMessage
string
|Returns the reason for jailbroken detection. Will return an empty string on Android.
|Method
|Returns
|Description
hookDetected
boolean
|Detects if there is any suspicious installed applications.
isOnExternalStorage
boolean
|Is the application running on external storage (ie. SD Card)
AdbEnabled
boolean
|Is Android Debug Bridge enabled.
isDevelopmentSettingsMode
Promise<boolean>
|Whether user has enabled development settings on their device. Note that this method returns a Promise.
On iOS all of the Android only methods will return
false or
Promise<false> where appropriate.
npm i jail-monkey --save
react-native link # Not required as of React Native 0.60.0
If you use
rnpm, you may have trouble as
rnpm does not link Android properly after 0.29.0!
Note: On Android you should include
location.isFromMockProvider() from your location provider to compliment
JailMonkey.canMockLocation(). Most react-native location libraries already have this check built in
This has been made public to help keep it up to date. As detection measures get better or out-dated, please send updates to this project so it can be the best method of detection.
Special thanks to this fantastic blog article: http://blog.geomoby.com/2015/01/25/how-to-avoid-getting-your-location-based-app-spoofed/