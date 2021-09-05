Jadelet

Pure and simple clientside templates

Jadelet is the cleanest and simplest way to describe your templates. It is a breeze to learn. Jadelet attributes correspond directly with HTML attributes. If you know HTML then you already know Jadelet.

Other libraries and frameworks put up barriers between you and the DOM. Like a dutiful servant, Jadelet brings the power of the DOM into your hands.

Jadelet is the smallest of all clientside templating libraries (< 2.5kb). But don't let its size fool you: it contains tremendous power.

Jadelet is free, MIT licensed, open source, non-GMO, and production ready.

Examples

Header

h1= @title

HeaderTemplate = require "./header" headerElement = HeaderTemplate title: "Hello world"

Button

button(click=@sayHey)

ButtonTemplate = require "./button" buttonElement = ButtonTemplate sayHey: -> alert "heyy"

See more in the Example Playground

Getting Started

Install Jadelet:

npm install jadelet

Compile your templates:

node_modules/.bin/jadelet -d templates

This will create a .js version of each template in your templates directory.

To use the templates in a Node.js style project built with browserify you can require them normally.

mainTemplate = require ( "./templates/main" ); document .body.appendChild(mainTemplate(data));

Now use browserify to build the file you'll serve on your page.

browserify main.js > build.js

FAQ

Ewww... CoffeeScript

That's not a question.

Is Jadelet safe from XSS?

Yes. Jadelet uses native DOM APIs to write string output as text nodes.

How do I use Jadelet to render HTML Elements?

Jadelet knows the type of objects it renders. When you pass an HTMLElement it will insert it into the DOM.

.content h1 My Canvas = @canvas

Template canvas: document .createElement( 'canvas' )

Is it production ready?

Yes, we're currently using Jadelet to power glitch.com. (Though we still have a 'Beta' sticker up... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯)

Is it performant?

Yes! And because it's just DOM stuff you can easily drop down to the native DOM APIs for the pieces of your app that need special optimization.

How can I contribute?

Open some issues, open some pull requests, let's talk it out :)

History

Jadelet was inspired by Haml and Jade.

Gotchas

Templates must have only one root element, they will fail with multiple.

Good:

.root .one .two

Oopsies:

.one .two

CLI

Command line interface for compiling templates.

Usage

Jadelet in, JavaScript out.

jadelet < template.jadelet > output.js echo "h1#title= @title " | jadelet

Options

-d, --directory [directory] Compile all .jadelet files in the given directory.

jadelet -d templates

--encoding [encoding] Encoding of files being read from --directory (default 'utf-8')

--exports, -e [name] Export compiled template as (default 'module.exports')

--extension [ext] Extension to compile when compiling files from a directory. Default is jade(let)? so it should pick up both .jade and .jadelet files.

--runtime, -r [runtime_name] Specifies the name of the globally available Jadelet runtime (default is 'require("jadelet")').

jadelet -r "Jadelet" < template.jadelet > output.js