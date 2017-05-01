A Browserify Transform for Jade

Jadeify lets you use Jade templates with browserify in the simplest way possible:

var template = require ( "./template.jade" ); document .getElementById( "my-thing" ).innerHTML = template({ localVar : "value" , anotherOne : "another value" });

Setup

When creating your browserify bundle, just add this line:

bundle.transform( require ( "jadeify" ));

or if you are a command line cowboy, something along the lines of

browserify -t jadeify entry.js -o bundle.js

Note that this project peer-depends on Jade and each template will do require("jade/runtime") , so everything will just work: there's no need to add any Jade-related stuff to your bundle manually. (See below if your need to customize this.)

So yeah, now require ing any .jade files will give you back a template function. Have fun!

Configuration

As with most browserify transforms, you can configure jadeify via the second argument to bundle.transform :

bundle.transform( require ( "jadeify" ), { compileDebug : true , pretty : true });

or inside your package.json configuration:

{ "name" : "my-spiffy-package" , "browserify" : { "transform" : [ [ "jadeify" , { "compileDebug" : true , "pretty" : true }] ] } }

Most options given to jadeify will be passed through to Jade's API.

runtimePath option

There is one additional option, runtimePath , which can be used to customize the require statement inserted at the top of every resulting template. If supplied, instead of require("jade/runtime") , the given module ID will be required.

This can be useful if you are using jadeify as a dependency in a standalone library. For example, if your package demo-package depends on both jade and jadeify , you can do

bundle.transform( require ( "jadeify" ), { runtimePath : require .resolve( "jade/runtime" ) });