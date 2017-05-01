openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jad

jadeify

by Domenic Denicola
4.7.0 (see all)

A simple browserify transform for turning .jade files into template functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

684

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A Browserify Transform for Jade

Jadeify lets you use Jade templates with browserify in the simplest way possible:

var template = require("./template.jade");

document.getElementById("my-thing").innerHTML = template({
    localVar: "value",
    anotherOne: "another value"
});

Setup

When creating your browserify bundle, just add this line:

bundle.transform(require("jadeify"));

or if you are a command line cowboy, something along the lines of

browserify -t jadeify entry.js -o bundle.js

Note that this project peer-depends on Jade and each template will do require("jade/runtime"), so everything will just work: there's no need to add any Jade-related stuff to your bundle manually. (See below if your need to customize this.)

So yeah, now requireing any .jade files will give you back a template function. Have fun!

Configuration

As with most browserify transforms, you can configure jadeify via the second argument to bundle.transform:

bundle.transform(require("jadeify"), { compileDebug: true, pretty: true });

or inside your package.json configuration:

{
    "name": "my-spiffy-package",
    "browserify": {
        "transform": [
            ["jadeify", { "compileDebug": true, "pretty": true }]
        ]
    }
}

Most options given to jadeify will be passed through to Jade's API.

runtimePath option

There is one additional option, runtimePath, which can be used to customize the require statement inserted at the top of every resulting template. If supplied, instead of require("jade/runtime"), the given module ID will be required.

This can be useful if you are using jadeify as a dependency in a standalone library. For example, if your package demo-package depends on both jade and jadeify, you can do

bundle.transform(require("jadeify"), { runtimePath: require.resolve("jade/runtime") });

inside your package. If your package is then located at node_modules/demo-package, and thus its jade dependency is located at node_modules/demo-package/node_modules/jade, this will ensure that the template files output by your library contain the equivalent of require("demo-package/node_modules/jade/runtime"), instead of the default require("jade/runtime"). This way your library completely encapsulates the presence of Jade, and doesn't require its installation at top level.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial