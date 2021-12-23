Full documentation is at pugjs.org
Pug is a high-performance template engine heavily influenced by Haml and implemented with JavaScript for Node.js and browsers. For bug reports, feature requests and questions, open an issue. For discussion join the chat room.
You can test drive Pug online here.
Professionally supported pug is now available
|Package Name
|Version
|pug
|pug-attrs
|pug-code-gen
|pug-error
|pug-filters
|pug-lexer
|pug-linker
|pug-load
|pug-parser
|pug-runtime
|pug-strip-comments
|pug-walk
This project was formerly known as "Jade". However, it was revealed to us that "Jade" is a registered trademark; as a result, a rename was needed. After some discussion among the maintainers, "Pug" was chosen as the new name for this project. As of version 2, "pug" is the official package name.
If your package or app currently uses
jade, don't worry: we have secured permissions to continue to occupy that package name, although all new versions will be released under
pug.
Before the renaming, work had already begun on “Jade 2.0.0”. Therefore, the rename to Pug coincided with the major version bump. As a result, upgrading from Jade to Pug will be the same process as upgrading any other package with a major version bump.
The syntax of Pug has several differences, deprecations, and removals compared to its predecessor. These differences are documented in #2305.
The website and documentation for Pug are still being updated. But if you are new to Pug, you should get started with the new syntax and install the Pug package from npm.
To use Pug in your own JavaScript projects:
$ npm install pug
After installing the latest version of Node.js, install with:
$ npm install pug-cli -g
and run with
$ pug --help
Pug is a clean, whitespace sensitive syntax for writing HTML. Here is a simple example:
doctype html
html(lang="en")
head
title= pageTitle
script(type='text/javascript').
if (foo) bar(1 + 5);
body
h1 Pug - node template engine
#container.col
if youAreUsingPug
p You are amazing
else
p Get on it!
p.
Pug is a terse and simple templating language with a
strong focus on performance and powerful features.
Pug transforms the above to:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Pug</title>
<script type="text/javascript">
if (foo) bar(1 + 5);
</script>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Pug - node template engine</h1>
<div id="container" class="col">
<p>You are amazing</p>
<p>
Pug is a terse and simple templating language with a strong focus on
performance and powerful features.
</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
For full API, see pugjs.org/api/reference.html
var pug = require('pug');
// compile
var fn = pug.compile('string of pug', options);
var html = fn(locals);
// render
var html = pug.render('string of pug', merge(options, locals));
// renderFile
var html = pug.renderFile('filename.pug', merge(options, locals));
filename Used in exceptions, and required when using includes
compileDebug When
false no debug instrumentation is compiled
pretty Add pretty-indentation whitespace to output (
false by default)
The latest version of pug can be downloaded for the browser in standalone form. It only supports the very latest browsers, though, and is a large file. It is recommended that you pre-compile your pug templates to JavaScript.
To compile a template for use on the client using the command line, do:
$ pug --client --no-debug filename.pug
which will produce
filename.js containing the compiled template.
Ports to other languages, with very close syntax:
Templates engines for other languages with a different syntax, but a similar philosophy:
Embedded view engines for frameworks:
Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]
MIT