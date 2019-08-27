An unopinionated and configurable linter and style checker for Pug (formerly Jade)

CLI

Installation

npm install -g pug-lint

Usage

pug-lint [options] <file ...>

Options

-h, --help : output usage information

: output usage information -V, --version : output the version number

: output the version number -c, --config <path> : configuration file path

: configuration file path -r, --reporter <reporter> : error reporter; console - default, inline

Editor integration

Sublime Text 3

If you use SublimeLinter 3 with Sublime Text 3, you can install the SublimeLinter-pug-lint plugin using Package Control.

Atom

If you use Atom, you can install the linter-pug package.

VS Code

If you use VS Code, you can install the vscode-puglint extension.

Vim

pug-lint is part of syntastic.

If you are using vim-plug to manage your Vim plugins (recommended), you can do:

" In your ~/.vimrc Plug 'scrooloose/syntastic' " Then run these commands : source % :PlugInstall

Then to turn the pug linter on, you will need this line in your .vimrc .

let g:syntastic_pug_checkers = [ 'pug_lint' ]

Build system integration

Gulp

If you're using Gulp as your build system, you can use gulp-pug-linter for easier integration.

Grunt

If you're using Grunt as your build system, you can use grunt-puglint for easier integration.

Configuration file

Options and rules can be specified in a .pug-lintrc , .pug-lintrc.js , or .pug-lintrc.json file, or via adding a "pugLintConfig" option to package.json .

Options

preset deprecated

Presets have been deprecated in favour of extending configuration files.

Instructions for those wishing to continue to use the rules defined in the deprecated clock preset can be found at https://github.com/pugjs/pug-lint/issues/80#issuecomment-223283681

extends

Type: string

If you want to extend a specific configuration file, you can use the extends property and specify the path to the file. The path can be either relative or absolute

Configurations can be extended by using:

JSON file JS file Shareable configuration package

The extended configuration provides base rules, which can be overridden by the configuration that references it. For example:

{ "extends" : "./node_modules/coding-standard/.pug-lintrc" , "disallowIdLiterals" : null }

You can also extend configurations using shareable configuration packages. To do so, be sure to install the configuration package you want from npm and then use the package name, such as:

npm install --save-dev pug-lint-config-clock

{ "extends" : "pug-lint-config-myrules" , "disallowIdLiterals" : null }

In this example, the pug-lint-config-myrules package will be loaded as an object and used as the parent of this configuration. You can override settings from the shareable configuration package by adding them directly into your .pug-lintrc file.

You can find config to extend on NPM using "pug-lint-config" query.

Note: You can omit pug-lint-config- and pug-lint will automatically insert it for you

excludeFiles

Type: Array

Default: ["node_modules/**"]

Disables style checking for specified paths declared with glob patterns.

additionalRules

Type: Array

Array of file path matching patterns to load additional rules from, e.g.:

{ "additionalRules" : [ "project-rules/*.js" ] }

Rules

List of available rules

You can specifically disable any rule by omitting it from your .pug-lintrc config file or by assigning it to null, like so:

{ "disallowBlockExpansion" : null }

Some rules, if enabled at the same time, would be contradictory to one another, such as:

{ "disallowSpaceAfterCodeOperator" : true , "requireSpaceAfterCodeOperator" : true }

In this case requireSpaceAfterCodeOperator is treated as null, and ignored.

Shareable configuration packages

Shareable configs are simply npm packages that export a configuration object. To start, create a Node.js module like you normally would. Make sure the module name begins with pug-lint-config- , such as pug-lint-config-myconfig . Create a new index.js file and export an object containing your settings:

module .exports = { disallowBlockExpansion : true };