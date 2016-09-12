The pug lexer. This module is responsible for taking a string and converting it into an array of tokens.

Installation

npm install pug-lexer

Usage

var lex = require ( 'pug-lexer' );

Convert Pug string to an array of tokens.

options can contain the following properties:

filename (string): The name of the Pug file; it is used in error handling if provided.

(string): The name of the Pug file; it is used in error handling if provided. plugins (array): An array of plugins, in the order they should be applied.

console .log( JSON .stringify(lex( 'div(data-foo="bar")' , { filename : 'my-file.pug' }), null , ' ' ))

[ { "type" : "tag" , "line" : 1 , "val" : "div" , "selfClosing" : false }, { "type" : "attrs" , "line" : 1 , "attrs" : [ { "name" : "data-foo" , "val" : "\"bar\"" , "escaped" : true } ] }, { "type" : "eos" , "line" : 1 } ]

new lex.Lexer(str, options)

Constructor for a Lexer class. This is not meant to be used directly unless you know what you are doing.

options may contain the following properties:

filename (string): The name of the Pug file; it is used in error handling if provided.

(string): The name of the Pug file; it is used in error handling if provided. interpolated (boolean): if the Lexer is created as a child lexer for inline tag interpolation (e.g. #[p Hello] ). Defaults to false .

(boolean): if the Lexer is created as a child lexer for inline tag interpolation (e.g. ). Defaults to . startingLine (integer): the real line number of the first line in the input. It is also used for inline tag interpolation. Defaults to 1 .

(integer): the real line number of the first line in the input. It is also used for inline tag interpolation. Defaults to . plugins (array): An array of plugins, in the order they should be applied.

License

MIT