The pug lexer. This module is responsible for taking a string and converting it into an array of tokens.
npm install pug-lexer
var lex = require('pug-lexer');
lex(str, options)
Convert Pug string to an array of tokens.
options can contain the following properties:
filename (string): The name of the Pug file; it is used in error handling if provided.
plugins (array): An array of plugins, in the order they should be applied.
console.log(JSON.stringify(lex('div(data-foo="bar")', {filename: 'my-file.pug'}), null, ' '))
[
{
"type": "tag",
"line": 1,
"val": "div",
"selfClosing": false
},
{
"type": "attrs",
"line": 1,
"attrs": [
{
"name": "data-foo",
"val": "\"bar\"",
"escaped": true
}
]
},
{
"type": "eos",
"line": 1
}
]
new lex.Lexer(str, options)
Constructor for a Lexer class. This is not meant to be used directly unless you know what you are doing.
options may contain the following properties:
filename (string): The name of the Pug file; it is used in error handling if provided.
interpolated (boolean): if the Lexer is created as a child lexer for inline tag interpolation (e.g.
#[p Hello]). Defaults to
false.
startingLine (integer): the real line number of the first line in the input. It is also used for inline tag interpolation. Defaults to
1.
plugins (array): An array of plugins, in the order they should be applied.
MIT