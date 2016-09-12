openbase logo
jade-lexer

by pugjs
0.0.9 (see all)

The pug lexer (converts a string into an array of tokens)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
jade-lexer will be unpublished soon, please use pug-lexer

Readme

pug-lexer

The pug lexer. This module is responsible for taking a string and converting it into an array of tokens.

Installation

npm install pug-lexer

Usage

var lex = require('pug-lexer');

lex(str, options)

Convert Pug string to an array of tokens.

options can contain the following properties:

  • filename (string): The name of the Pug file; it is used in error handling if provided.
  • plugins (array): An array of plugins, in the order they should be applied.
console.log(JSON.stringify(lex('div(data-foo="bar")', {filename: 'my-file.pug'}), null, '  '))

[
  {
    "type": "tag",
    "line": 1,
    "val": "div",
    "selfClosing": false
  },
  {
    "type": "attrs",
    "line": 1,
    "attrs": [
      {
        "name": "data-foo",
        "val": "\"bar\"",
        "escaped": true
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "type": "eos",
    "line": 1
  }
]

new lex.Lexer(str, options)

Constructor for a Lexer class. This is not meant to be used directly unless you know what you are doing.

options may contain the following properties:

  • filename (string): The name of the Pug file; it is used in error handling if provided.
  • interpolated (boolean): if the Lexer is created as a child lexer for inline tag interpolation (e.g. #[p Hello]). Defaults to false.
  • startingLine (integer): the real line number of the first line in the input. It is also used for inline tag interpolation. Defaults to 1.
  • plugins (array): An array of plugins, in the order they should be applied.

License

MIT

