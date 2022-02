jade html loader for webpack

Usage

var html = require ( "jade-html!./file.jade" );

Allows you to get HTML back instead of a function reference. I found this useful for templates which render server side.

Possible options are (all passed to jade.compile()):

self - set the context

pretty - boolean, output pretty html or not

locals - set locals

Don't forget to polyfill require if you want to use it in node. See enhanced-require documentation.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)