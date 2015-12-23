This repository houses the source code that generates three different tools to help you program in jade:
There's also the raw CodeMirror mode in /lib/mode.js
This is the official jade plugin for Brackets. Brackets is the recommended editor for jade.
A simple syntax highlighter for jade.
npm install jade-highlighter
var jade = require('jade-highlighter');
// Optionally register additional languages to highlight filters etc. (by default html, js, css and markdown are supported)
jade.loadMode('java');
// Get the html code produced from highlighting using jade
var html = jade('string of jade code here', {options});
A code mirror mode for jade neatly packaged as a proper little npm module with a peer dependency.
npm install jade-code-mirror
var CodeMirror = require('jade-code-mirror');
var editor = CodeMirror.fromTextArea(document.getElementById("code"), {
mode: 'jade',
lineNumbers: true
});
MIT