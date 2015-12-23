openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jh

jade-highlighter

by Forbes Lindesay
2.0.0 (see all)

Brackets and code-mirror modes for jade

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

500

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jade Tools

This repository houses the source code that generates three different tools to help you program in jade:

  • jade-brackets: the official jade plugin for the brackets editor
  • jade-highlighter: a syntax highlighter for highlighting jade in node.js
  • jade-code-mirror: a browserifyable npm library that adds jade support to code-mirror

There's also the raw CodeMirror mode in /lib/mode.js

Build Status Dependency Status

jade-brackets

This is the official jade plugin for Brackets. Brackets is the recommended editor for jade.

jade-highlighter

A simple syntax highlighter for jade.

NPM version

Installation

npm install jade-highlighter

Usage

var jade = require('jade-highlighter');

// Optionally register additional languages to highlight filters etc. (by default html, js, css and markdown are supported)
jade.loadMode('java');

// Get the html code produced from highlighting using jade
var html = jade('string of jade code here', {options});

jade-code-mirror

A code mirror mode for jade neatly packaged as a proper little npm module with a peer dependency.

Installation

npm install jade-code-mirror

Usage

var CodeMirror = require('jade-code-mirror');

var editor = CodeMirror.fromTextArea(document.getElementById("code"), {
  mode: 'jade',
  lineNumbers: true
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial