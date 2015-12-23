This repository houses the source code that generates three different tools to help you program in jade:

jade-brackets: the official jade plugin for the brackets editor

jade-highlighter: a syntax highlighter for highlighting jade in node.js

jade-code-mirror: a browserifyable npm library that adds jade support to code-mirror

There's also the raw CodeMirror mode in /lib/mode.js

This is the official jade plugin for Brackets. Brackets is the recommended editor for jade.

A simple syntax highlighter for jade.

Installation

npm install jade-highlighter

Usage

var jade = require ( 'jade-highlighter' ); jade.loadMode( 'java' ); var html = jade( 'string of jade code here' , {options});

A code mirror mode for jade neatly packaged as a proper little npm module with a peer dependency.

Installation

npm install jade-code-mirror

Usage

var CodeMirror = require ( 'jade-code-mirror' ); var editor = CodeMirror.fromTextArea( document .getElementById( "code" ), { mode : 'jade' , lineNumbers : true });

License

MIT