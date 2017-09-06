Pug's CLI interface
$ pug [options] [dir|file ...]
Render
<file>s and all files in
<dir>s. If no files are specified,
input is taken from standard input and output to standard output.
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-O, --obj <str|path> JSON/JavaScript options object or file
-o, --out <dir> output the rendered HTML or compiled JavaScript to
<dir>
-p, --path <path> filename used to resolve includes
-b, --basedir path used as root directory to resolve absolute includes
-P, --pretty compile pretty HTML output
-c, --client compile function for client-side runtime.js
-n, --name <str> the name of the compiled template (requires --client)
-D, --no-debug compile without debugging (smaller functions)
-w, --watch watch files for changes and automatically re-render
-E, --extension <ext> specify the output file extension
-s, --silent do not output logs
--name-after-file name the template after the last section of the file
path (requires --client and overriden by --name)
--doctype <str> specify the doctype on the command line (useful if it
is not specified by the template)
Render all files in the
templates directory:
$ pug templates
Create
{foo,bar}.html:
$ pug {foo,bar}.pug
Using
pug over standard input and output streams:
$ pug < my.pug > my.html
$ echo "h1 Pug!" | pug
Render all files in
foo and
bar directories to
/tmp:
$ pug foo bar --out /tmp
Specify options through a string:
$ pug -O '{"doctype": "html"}' foo.pug
# or, using JavaScript instead of JSON
$ pug -O "{doctype: 'html'}" foo.pug
Specify options through a file:
$ echo "exports.doctype = 'html';" > options.js
$ pug -O options.js foo.pug
# or, JSON works too
$ echo '{"doctype": "html"}' > options.json
$ pug -O options.json foo.pug
npm install pug-cli -g
MIT