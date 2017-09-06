Pug's CLI interface

Usage

$ pug [options] [dir|file ...]

Render <file> s and all files in <dir> s. If no files are specified, input is taken from standard input and output to standard output.

Options

Examples

Render all files in the templates directory:

pug templates

Create {foo,bar}.html :

pug {foo,bar}.pug

Using pug over standard input and output streams:

pug < my.pug > my.html echo "h1 Pug!" | pug

Render all files in foo and bar directories to /tmp :

$ pug foo bar

Specify options through a string:

$ pug -O '{"doctype": "html"}' foo.pug # or , using JavaScript instead of JSON $ pug -O "{doctype: 'html'}" foo.pug

Specify options through a file:

$ echo "exports.doctype = 'html';" > options .js $ pug -O options .js foo.pug # or , JSON works too $ echo '{"doctype": "html"}' > options .json $ pug -O options .json foo.pug

Installation

npm install pug-cli -g

License

MIT