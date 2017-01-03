Adds Jade support to brunch, by
compiling templates into dynamic javascript modules and
.jade assets into plain HTML.
Install the plugin via npm with
npm install --save-dev jade-brunch.
Or, do manual install:
"jade-brunch": "x.y.z" to
package.json of your brunch app.
Pick a plugin version that corresponds to your minor (y) brunch version.
"jade-brunch": "git+ssh://git@github.com:brunch/jade-brunch.git".
You can also use
jade-brunch to compile jade into html. Just place your jade files into
app/assets.
When using Jade's basedir relative
include and
extend, the basedir will be assumed to be 'app' within the Brunch root. See #989
For jade files in
app/assets, the basedir will be assumed to be
app/assets.
