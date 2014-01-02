Middleware for express/connect to expose jade templates to the web browser. It provides a few additional features like express-like render function with partial handling.
var express = require('express')
, jade_browser = require('jade-browser')
, app = express.createServer();
app.use(jade_browser(url_endpoint, template_dir, options));
or for Express.js v3.x:
var express = require('express')
, jade_browser = require('jade-browser')
, app = express();
app.use(jade_browser(url_endpoint, template_dir, options));
$ npm install jade-browser
As middleware jade-browser is simple to use.
var express = require('express')
, jade_browser = require('jade-browser')
, app = express.createServer();
app.use(jade_browser('/js/templates.js', '**', options));
filename The filename of the resulting compiled templates file
patterns A single string or array of patterns used to glob for template files
options Options object, see below (optional)
root The root of the views (default: __dirname)
namespace Namespace for the browser (default: 'jade')
minify Minifies the output (default: false)
maxAge Time in seconds to cache the results (default: 86400)
noCache Recompiles the output on every request (default: false)
jade.render('path/to/template', { values: for_template });
For direct access (for templates that have no need for partials).
jade.templates['path/to/template.jade'](locals);
Note: With render '.jade' extension is not required. Relative paths can be used in templates and in render function.
jade.render('path/../to/../test');
Large amounts of this code is inspired by TJ. Parts of express-expose and internal parts of express are recycled to make this happen. Contibuting docs part is taken from Mongoosastic.
The list of contributors according to
git shortlog -s -n:
Pull requests are always welcome as long as an accompanying test case is associated.
This project is configured to use git flow and the following conventions are used:
dev - represents current active development and can possibly be
unstable.
master - pristine copy of repository, represents the currently
stable release found in the npm index.
feature/** - represents a new feature being worked on
If you wish to contribute, the only requirement is to:
Although I use git flow and prefix feature branches with "feature/" I don't require this for pull requests... all I care is that the feature branch name makes sense.
Pulls requests against master or pull requests branched from master will be rejected.
Examples of good branch names:
In order to run the tests which are in
test folder, you will need:
With those installed, running
npm install and ''npm test'' will run the tests.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2009-2011 Storify <info@storify.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.