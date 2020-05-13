As the name implies, jackson-js is heavily inspired by the famous Java FasterXML/jackson library.

It can be used on both client (browser) and server (Node.js) side.

Why this library? What's the difference between using this library instead of JSON.parse and JSON.stringify ?

For simple cases, you don't need this library of course, you can just use JSON.parse and JSON.stringify to serialize/deserialize JSON.

With jackson-js , you can easily manipulate your JavaScript objects/values serialization/deserialization using decorators such as @JsonProperty() , @JsonFormat() , @JsonIgnore() , and more. However, this library uses JSON.parse and JSON.stringify under the hood.

Furthermore:

it not only deserialize JSON text into a JavaScript object, it also converts it into an instance of the class specified in the context option (similar packages are: class-transformer and TypedJSON); instead, with JSON.parse you will get just a simple plain (literal) JavaScript object (just Object type);

specified in the option (similar packages are: class-transformer and TypedJSON); instead, with you will get just a simple plain (literal) JavaScript object (just type); it supports more advanced Object concepts such as polymorphism and Object identity ;

and ; it supports cyclic object serialization/deserialization;

serialization/deserialization; it supports serialization/deserialization of other native JavaScript types: Map , Set , BigInt , Typed Arrays (such as Int8Array );

This library can be useful in more complex cases, for example when you want to:

manipulate JSON in depth;

restore a JavaScript type (a similar package is class-transformer);

preserve type information (using polymorphic type handling decorators: @JsonTypeInfo , @JsonSubTypes , and @JsonTypeName . A similar package is TypedJSON);

, , and . A similar package is TypedJSON); hide some properties for certain HTTP endpoints or some other external service;

have different JSON response for some external application or manage different JSON data coming from other application (for example you need to communicate with a Spring Boot application that uses different JSON Schema for the same model or with other applications made with Python, PHP, etc...);

manage cyclic references;

manage other JavaScript native types such as Maps and Sets;

etc.

Most of the use cases of the Java FasterXML/jackson annotations are similar or equal.

Installation

npm install --save jackson-js

API

API docs can be found here.

The main classes that jackson-js offers to serialize and deserialize JavaScript objects are: ObjectMapper , JsonStringifier and JsonParser .

ObjectMapper

ObjectMapper provides functionality for both reading and writing JSON and applies jackson-js decorators. It will use instances of JsonParser and JsonStringifier for implementing actual reading/writing of JSON. It has two methods:

stringify(obj: T, context?: JsonStringifierContext): string : a method for serializing a JavaScript object or a value to a JSON string with decorators applied;

: a method for serializing a JavaScript object or a value to a JSON string with applied; parse(text: string, context?: JsonParserContext): T : a method for deserializing a JSON string into a JavaScript object/value (of type T , based on the context given) with decorators applied.

JsonParser

JsonParser provides functionality for writing JSON and applies jackson-js decorators. The main methods are:

parse(text: string, context?: JsonParserContext): T : a method for deserializing a JSON string into a JavaScript object/value (of type T , based on the context given) with decorators applied;

: a method for deserializing a JSON string into a JavaScript object/value (of type , based on the context given) with applied; transform(value: any, context?: JsonParserContext): any : a method for applying jackson-js decorators to a JavaScript object/value parsed. It returns a JavaScript object/value with decorators applied.

JsonStringifier

JsonStringifier provides functionality for reading JSON and applies jackson-js decorators. The main methods are:

stringify(obj: T, context?: JsonStringifierContext): string : a method for serializing a JavaScript object or a value to a JSON string with decorators applied;

: a method for serializing a JavaScript object or a value to a JSON string with applied; transform(value: any, context?: JsonStringifierContext): any : a method for applying jackson-js decorators to a JavaScript object/value. It returns a JavaScript object/value with decorators applied and ready to be JSON serialized.

Decorators

Decorators available:

Important note

The most important decorators are:

@JsonProperty() : each class property (or its getter/setter) must be decorated with this decorator, otherwise deserialization and serialization will not work properly! That's because, for example, given a JavaScript class, there isn't any way or API (such as Reflection API for Java) to get for sure all the class properties; also because, sometimes, compilers such as TypeScript and Babel, can strip class properties after compilation from the class properties declaration;

: each class property (or its getter/setter) must be decorated with this decorator, otherwise deserialization and serialization will not work properly! That's because, for example, given a JavaScript class, there isn't any way or API (such as Reflection API for Java) to get for sure all the class properties; also because, sometimes, compilers such as TypeScript and Babel, can strip class properties after compilation from the class properties declaration; @JsonClassType() : this decorator, instead, is used to define the type of a class property or method parameter. This information is used during serialization and, more important, during deserialization to know about the type of a property/parameter. This is necessary because JavaScript isn't a strongly-typed programming language, so, for example, during deserialization, without the usage of this decorator, there isn't any way to know the specific type of a class property, such as a Date or a custom Class type.

Here is a quick example about this two decorators:

class Book { () ({ type : () => [ String ]}) name: string ; () ({ type : () => [ String ]}) category: string ; } class Writer { () ({ type : () => [ Number ]}) id: number ; () ({ type : () => [ String ]}) name: string ; () ({ type : () => [ Array , [Book]]}) books: Book[] = []; }

Tutorials

Examples