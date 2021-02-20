Categories
jac
jackrabbit
●
by Hunter Loftis
●
4.4.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Simple AMQP / RabbitMQ job queues for node based on amqplib
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.5K
GitHub Stars
289
Maintenance
Last Commit
1yr
ago
Contributors
16
Package
Dependencies
3
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Node.js Job Queues
Alternatives
bullmq
BullMQ - Premium Message Queue for NodeJS based on Redis
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
bull
Premium Queue package for handling distributed jobs and messages in NodeJS.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
340K
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
pb
pg-boss
Queueing jobs in Node.js using PostgreSQL like a boss
GitHub Stars
747
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bee-queue
A simple, fast, robust job/task queue for Node.js, backed by Redis.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
kue
Kue is a priority job queue backed by redis, built for node.js.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Abandoned
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
batch-cluster
Parallelized and efficient Node.js support for batch-mode child processes
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
5K
See 13 Alternatives
