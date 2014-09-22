whooohoo jackpot

Jackpot is a fault tolerant connection pool for Node.js, it automatically cleans up after it self and detects broken connections. It does not need to be released, as it will allocate connections based on their readyState / write abilities.

API

var ConnectionPool = require ( 'jackpot' ); var pool = new ConnectionPool( 100 );

The following options can be configured:

retries the amount of retries the pull method should do.

the amount of retries the pull method should do. factor exponential backoff factor.

exponential backoff factor. min minimal delay for the backoff.

minimal delay for the backoff. max maximum delay for the backoff.

maximum delay for the backoff. randomize randomize the connection.

var pool = new ConnectionPool( 100 , { min : 100 max : 50000 });

But you can also set the properties:

pool.retries = 5

You can set the required factory at the contructor but also through a helper method:

pool.factory( function ( ) { return net.connect(port, host) });

There are 2 ways to retrieve a connection, using allocate :

pool.allocate( function ( err, connection ) { });

And pull ;

connection.pull( function ( err, connection ) { });

And some misc methods:

pool.free( 10 ); pool.end();

For more API information, fork this repo and add more.. or look at the test file.

