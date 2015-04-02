Javascript library for accessing and manipulating HTTP cookies in the web browser.
Get one or a list of cookies, set cookies, delete cookies, test if the browser accepts cookies. When JSON support is available, any JS value can be set to a cookie--it will be automatically serialized before being written, and un-serialzied on read.
jQuery Plugin: The jQuery plugin which was once distributed directly with this library has been moved to its own project (which depends on this one).
bower install jaaulde-cookies
npm install jaaulde-cookies
Download the code, link it in your HTML file.
<script src="/path/to/jaaulde-cookies.js"></script>
This library is intended for use in the browser to access and manipulate cookies. It provides a singleton API,
cookies.
As you'll see in the docs below, many of the methods can take an
options parameter. The options that can be set are:
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Note
|domain
|Domain for which the cookie be available
null (current domain)
|path
|Path for which the cookie be available
'/'
|expires
|Date object representing expiration date/time of cookie
null (expires when browser closes)
|Setting a past date/time will delete the cookie
|secure
|Should cookie be sent to server via HTTPS only?
false
cookies.test()
/**
* test - test whether the browser is accepting cookies
*
* @access public
* @static
* @return {boolean}
*/
test: function ()
if (cookies.test()) {
// browser is accepting cookies!
}
cookies.set()
/**
* set - set or delete a cookie with desired options
*
* @access public
* @static
* @param {string} n - name of cookie to set
* @param {mixed} v - Any JS value. If not a string and JSON support present will be JSON encoded
* {null} to delete
* @param {object} o - optional list of cookie options to specify
* @return {void}
*/
set: function (n, v, o)
// sets cookie by the name of 'myCookie' to value of 'myValue' with default options
cookies.set('myCookie', 'myValue');
// sets cookie by the name of 'myCookie' to value of 'myValue' with path of '/somedir'
cookies.set('myCookie', 'myValue', {path: '/somedir'});
cookies.get()
/**
* get - get one, several, or all cookies
*
* @access public
* @static
* @param {mixed} n {string} name of single cookie
* {array} list of multiple cookie names
* {void} if you want all cookies
* @return {mixed} type/value of cookie as set
* {null} if only one cookie is requested and is not found
* {object} hash of multiple or all cookies (if multiple or all requested)
*/
get: function (n)
// returns value of myCookie if it is present, null if not
var my_cookie = cookies.get('myCookie');
// returns object in key/value form of each requested cookie if it is present, null if not
var some_cookies = cookies.get(['myCookie', 'myOtherCookie']);
// returns object in key/value form of all available cookies from your site
var all_cookies = cookies.get();
cookies.filter()
/**
* filter - get hash of cookies whose names match the provided RegExp
*
* @access public
* @static
* @param {RegExp} p The regular expression pattern to match against cookie names
* @return {object} hash of cookies whose names match the RegExp
*/
filter: function (p)
// returns object in key/value form of cookies whose names start with "site"
var filtered_cookies = cookies.filter(/^site/);
note: A cookie can only be deleted using the same options with which it was set
cookies.del()
/**
* del - delete a cookie (domain and path options must match those with which the cookie was set; this is really an alias for set() with parameters simplified for this use)
*
* @access public
* @static
* @param {mixed} n {string} name of cookie to delete
* {boolean} true to delete all
* @param {object} o optional list of cookie options to specify (path, domain)
* @return {void}
*/
del: function (n, o)
// deletes a cookie, 'myCookie', with default options
cookies.del('myCookie');
// deletes a cookie by the name of 'myCookie' which had been set with a path of '/somedir'
cookies.del('myCookie', {path: '/somedir'});
// deletes all cookies
cookies.del(true);