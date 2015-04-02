cookies

Javascript library for accessing and manipulating HTTP cookies in the web browser.

Get one or a list of cookies, set cookies, delete cookies, test if the browser accepts cookies. When JSON support is available, any JS value can be set to a cookie--it will be automatically serialized before being written, and un-serialzied on read.

jQuery Plugin: The jQuery plugin which was once distributed directly with this library has been moved to its own project (which depends on this one).

installation

bower install jaaulde-cookies

npm install jaaulde-cookies

html

Download the code, link it in your HTML file.

< script src = "/path/to/jaaulde-cookies.js" > </ script >

usage

This library is intended for use in the browser to access and manipulate cookies. It provides a singleton API, cookies .

Cookie options

As you'll see in the docs below, many of the methods can take an options parameter. The options that can be set are:

Option Description Default Note domain Domain for which the cookie be available null (current domain) path Path for which the cookie be available '/' expires Date object representing expiration date/time of cookie null (expires when browser closes) Setting a past date/time will delete the cookie secure Should cookie be sent to server via HTTPS only? false

Test for browser cookie acceptance

signature

test : function ( )

example

if (cookies.test()) { }

Set cookies

signature

set : function ( n, v, o )

examples

cookies.set( 'myCookie' , 'myValue' ); cookies.set( 'myCookie' , 'myValue' , { path : '/somedir' });

Get cookies

signature

get : function ( n )

examples

var my_cookie = cookies.get( 'myCookie' ); var some_cookies = cookies.get([ 'myCookie' , 'myOtherCookie' ]); var all_cookies = cookies.get();

Get filtered list of Cookies

signature

filter : function ( p )

examples

var filtered_cookies = cookies.filter( /^site/ );

Delete Cookies

note: A cookie can only be deleted using the same options with which it was set

signature

del : function ( n, o )

examples