jQuery Print Plugin
jQuery.print is a plugin for printing specific parts of a page
Usage
Include it in your HTML after importing jQuery, like:
<script type="text/JavaScript" src="path/to/jquery.print.js"></script>
Use it like:
$("#myElementId").print();
or
$.print("#myElementId" );
You can submit the options object like:
$("#myElementId").print({
globalStyles: true,
mediaPrint: false,
stylesheet: null,
noPrintSelector: ".no-print",
iframe: true,
append: null,
prepend: null,
manuallyCopyFormValues: true,
deferred: $.Deferred(),
timeout: 750,
title: null,
doctype: '<!doctype html>'
});
Currently this plugin supports the following options:
globalStyles
- Default:
true
- Acceptable-Values: Boolean
- Function: Whether or not the styles from the parent document should be included
- Default:
false
- Acceptable-Values: Boolean
- Function: Whether or not link tags with media='print' should be included; Over-riden by the
globalStyles option
stylesheet
- Default:
null
- Acceptable-Values: URL-string or Array of URL-strings
- Function: URL of an external stylesheet to be included
noPrintSelector
- Default:
".no-print"
- Acceptable-Values: Any valid
jQuery-selector
- Function: A selector for the items that are to be excluded from printing
iframe
- Default:
true, creates a hidden iframe if no-vaild iframe selector is passed
- Acceptable-Values: Any valid
jQuery-selector or Boolean
- Function: Whether to print from an iframe instead of a pop-up window; can take the
jQuery-selector of an existing iframe as value
append/prepend
- Default:
null
- Acceptable-Values: Any valid
jQuery-selector or HTML-text
- Function: Adds custom HTML before (prepend) or after (append) the selected content
manuallyCopyFormValues
- Default:
true
- Acceptable-Values: Boolean
- Function: Should it copy user-updated form input values onto the printed markup (this is done by manually iterating over each form element)
deferred
- Default:
$.Deferred()
- Acceptable-Values: Any valid
jQuery.Deferred object
- Function: A jQuery.Deferred object that is resolved once the print function is called. Can be used to setup callbacks - see wiki
timeout
- Default:
750
- Acceptable-Values: Time in Milliseconds for
setTimeout
- Function: To change the amount of max time to wait for the content, etc to load before printing the element from the new window/iframe created, as a fallback if the
load event for the new window/iframe has not fired yet
title
- Default:
null, uses the host page title
- Acceptable-Values: Any single-line string
- Function: To change the printed title
doctype
- Default:
'<!doctype html>'
- Acceptable-Values: Any valid doctype string
- Function: To prepend a doctype to the printed document frame
Tested with
jQuery
Browsers
- Google Chrome - v 20, 26, 48, 55
- Internet Explorer - v 10, 11
- Firefox - v 35
License
CC-BY.
Demo
jQuery.print/demo