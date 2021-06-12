openbase logo
jQuery.print

by DoersGuild
1.5.1 (see all)

Easy to use, Element Printing Plugin for jQuery

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

801

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jQuery Print Plugin

jQuery.print is a plugin for printing specific parts of a page

Usage

Include it in your HTML after importing jQuery, like:

    <script type="text/JavaScript" src="path/to/jquery.print.js"></script>

Use it like:

    $("#myElementId").print(/*options*/);

or

    $.print("#myElementId" /*, options*/);

You can submit the options object like:

    $("#myElementId").print({
            globalStyles: true,
            mediaPrint: false,
            stylesheet: null,
            noPrintSelector: ".no-print",
            iframe: true,
            append: null,
            prepend: null,
            manuallyCopyFormValues: true,
            deferred: $.Deferred(),
            timeout: 750,
            title: null,
            doctype: '<!doctype html>'
    });

Currently this plugin supports the following options:

globalStyles

  • Default: true
  • Acceptable-Values: Boolean
  • Function: Whether or not the styles from the parent document should be included

mediaPrint

  • Default: false
  • Acceptable-Values: Boolean
  • Function: Whether or not link tags with media='print' should be included; Over-riden by the globalStyles option

stylesheet

  • Default: null
  • Acceptable-Values: URL-string or Array of URL-strings
  • Function: URL of an external stylesheet to be included

noPrintSelector

  • Default: ".no-print"
  • Acceptable-Values: Any valid jQuery-selector
  • Function: A selector for the items that are to be excluded from printing

iframe

  • Default: true, creates a hidden iframe if no-vaild iframe selector is passed
  • Acceptable-Values: Any valid jQuery-selector or Boolean
  • Function: Whether to print from an iframe instead of a pop-up window; can take the jQuery-selector of an existing iframe as value

append/prepend

  • Default: null
  • Acceptable-Values: Any valid jQuery-selector or HTML-text
  • Function: Adds custom HTML before (prepend) or after (append) the selected content

manuallyCopyFormValues

  • Default: true
  • Acceptable-Values: Boolean
  • Function: Should it copy user-updated form input values onto the printed markup (this is done by manually iterating over each form element)

deferred

  • Default: $.Deferred()
  • Acceptable-Values: Any valid jQuery.Deferred object
  • Function: A jQuery.Deferred object that is resolved once the print function is called. Can be used to setup callbacks - see wiki

timeout

  • Default: 750
  • Acceptable-Values: Time in Milliseconds for setTimeout
  • Function: To change the amount of max time to wait for the content, etc to load before printing the element from the new window/iframe created, as a fallback if the load event for the new window/iframe has not fired yet

title

  • Default: null, uses the host page title
  • Acceptable-Values: Any single-line string
  • Function: To change the printed title

doctype

  • Default: '<!doctype html>'
  • Acceptable-Values: Any valid doctype string
  • Function: To prepend a doctype to the printed document frame

Tested with

jQuery

Browsers

  • Google Chrome - v 20, 26, 48, 55
  • Internet Explorer - v 10, 11
  • Firefox - v 35

License

CC-BY.

Demo

jQuery.print/demo

