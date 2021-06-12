jQuery Print Plugin

jQuery.print is a plugin for printing specific parts of a page

Usage

Include it in your HTML after importing jQuery, like:

< script type = "text/JavaScript" src = "path/to/jquery.print.js" > </ script >

Use it like:

$( "#myElementId" ).print( );

or

$.print( "#myElementId" );

You can submit the options object like:

$( "#myElementId" ).print({ globalStyles : true , mediaPrint : false , stylesheet : null , noPrintSelector : ".no-print" , iframe : true , append : null , prepend : null , manuallyCopyFormValues : true , deferred : $.Deferred(), timeout : 750 , title : null , doctype : '<!doctype html>' });

Currently this plugin supports the following options:

globalStyles

Default: true

Acceptable-Values: Boolean

Function: Whether or not the styles from the parent document should be included

mediaPrint

Default: false

Acceptable-Values: Boolean

Function: Whether or not link tags with media='print' should be included; Over-riden by the globalStyles option

stylesheet

Default: null

Acceptable-Values: URL-string or Array of URL-strings

Function: URL of an external stylesheet to be included

noPrintSelector

Default: ".no-print"

Acceptable-Values: Any valid jQuery-selector

Function: A selector for the items that are to be excluded from printing

iframe

Default: true , creates a hidden iframe if no-vaild iframe selector is passed

, creates a hidden iframe if no-vaild iframe selector is passed Acceptable-Values: Any valid jQuery-selector or Boolean

or Boolean Function: Whether to print from an iframe instead of a pop-up window; can take the jQuery-selector of an existing iframe as value

Default: null

Acceptable-Values: Any valid jQuery-selector or HTML-text

or HTML-text Function: Adds custom HTML before (prepend) or after (append) the selected content

manuallyCopyFormValues

Default: true

Acceptable-Values: Boolean

Function: Should it copy user-updated form input values onto the printed markup (this is done by manually iterating over each form element)

deferred

Default: $.Deferred()

Acceptable-Values: Any valid jQuery.Deferred object

object Function: A jQuery.Deferred object that is resolved once the print function is called. Can be used to setup callbacks - see wiki

timeout

Default: 750

Acceptable-Values: Time in Milliseconds for setTimeout

Function: To change the amount of max time to wait for the content, etc to load before printing the element from the new window/iframe created, as a fallback if the load event for the new window/iframe has not fired yet

title

Default: null , uses the host page title

, uses the host page title Acceptable-Values: Any single-line string

Function: To change the printed title

doctype

Default: '<!doctype html>'

Acceptable-Values: Any valid doctype string

Function: To prepend a doctype to the printed document frame

Tested with

jQuery

Browsers

Google Chrome - v 20, 26, 48, 55

Internet Explorer - v 10, 11

Firefox - v 35

License

CC-BY.

Demo

jQuery.print/demo