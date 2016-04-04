jQuery Scanner Detection

jQuery Scanner Detection is a small plugin to detect when user use a scanner (barcode, QR Code...) instead of a keyboard, and call specific callbacks.

Install

bower install jQuery-Scanner-Detection

How use it

To initialize the detection, 2 ways:

$(selector).scannerDetection(); $(selector).scannerDetection({...}); $(selector).scannerDetection( function ( ) {...});

To simulate a scanning after initialisation:

$(selector).scannerDetection( 'scanned string' );

To disable the detection (deinitialize):

$(selector).scannerDetection( false );

Options

###onComplete Default: false Callback after detection of a successful scanning ###onError Default: false Callback after detection of a unsuccessful scanning (scanned string in parameter) ###onReceive Default: false Callback after receive a char (original keypress event in parameter) ###onScanButtonLongPressed Default: false Callback after detection of a successfull scan while the scan button was pressed and held down. This can only be used if the scan button behaves as a key itself (see scanButtonKeyCode). This long press event can be used to add a secondary action. For example, if the primary action is to count some items with barcodes (e.g. products at goods-in), it is comes very handy if a number pad pops up on the screen when the scan button is held. Large number can then be easily typed it instead of scanning fifty times in a row. ###timeBeforeScanTest Default: 100 Wait duration (ms) after keypress event to check if scanning is finished ###avgTimeByChar Default: 30 Average time (ms) between 2 chars. Used to do difference between keyboard typing and scanning ###minLength Default: 6 Minimum length for a scanning ###endChar Default: [9,13] Chars to remove and means end of scanning ###startChar Default: [] Chars to remove and means start of scanning ###ignoreIfFocusOn Default: false Ignore scans if the currently focused element matches this selector. Per example, if you set this option to 'input', scanner detection will be disable if an input is focused, when the scan occurs. ###scanButtonKeyCode Default: 0 Key code of the scanner hardware button (if the scanner button a acts as a key itself). Knowing this key code is important, because it is not part of the scanned code and must be ignored. On the other hand, knowing it can be usefull: pressing the button multiple times fast normally results just in one scan, but you still could count the number of times pressed, allowing the user to input quantities this way (typical use case would be counting product at goods-in). ###scanButtonLongPressThreshold Default: 3 You can let the user perform some special action by pressing and holding the scan button. In this case the button will issue multiple keydown events. This parameter sets, how many sequential events should be interpreted as holding the button down. ###stopPropagation Default: false Stop immediate propagation on keypress event ###preventDefault Default: false Prevent default action on keypress event

Events

All callbacks are of type function and can also be bound as event listeners. Like this, you can add multiple callbacks for each event. Of course, events exist only if plugin is initialized on selector.

$(selector) .bind( 'scannerDetectionComplete' , function ( e,data ) {...}) .bind( 'scannerDetectionError' , function ( e,data ) {...}) .bind( 'scannerDetectionReceive' , function ( e,data ) {...})

###scannerDetectionComplete Callback after detection of a successful scanning Event data: {string: "scanned string"} ###scannerDetectionError Callback after detection of a unsuccessful scanning Event data: {string: "scanned string"} ###scannerDetectionReceive Callback after receive a char Event data: {evt: {original keypress event}}

Browser compatibility