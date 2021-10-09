jQuery plugin offering an simple interface to create complex queries.
$ npm install jQuery-QueryBuilder
jQuery-QueryBuilder is available on jsDelivr.
($.extendext and doT.js are directly included in the standalone file)
apt-get install nodejs-legacy npm
npm install -g grunt-cli
Install Node dependencies
npm install then run
grunt in the root directory to generate production files inside
dist.
You can choose which plugins to include with
--plugins :
# include "sql-support" and "mongodb-support" plugins
grunt --plugins=sql-support,mongodb-support
# disable all plugins
grunt --plugins=false
All plugins are included by default.
You can also include language files with
--languages :
# include French & Italian translation
grunt --languages=fr,it
grunt test to run jshint/jscs/scsslint and the QUnit test suite.
grunt serve to open the example page with automatic build and livereload.
grunt doc to generate the documentation.
This library is available under the MIT license.