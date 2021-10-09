jQuery QueryBuilder

jQuery plugin offering an simple interface to create complex queries.

Documentation

querybuilder.js.org

Install

Manually

Download the latest release

With npm

$ npm install jQuery-QueryBuilder

Via CDN

jQuery-QueryBuilder is available on jsDelivr.

Dependencies

($.extendext and doT.js are directly included in the standalone file)

Browser support

Internet Explorer >= 11

All other recent browsers

Build

Prerequisites

NodeJS + NPM: apt-get install nodejs-legacy npm

Grunt CLI: npm install -g grunt-cli

Run

Install Node dependencies npm install then run grunt in the root directory to generate production files inside dist .

Options

You can choose which plugins to include with --plugins :

grunt --plugins=sql-support,mongodb-support grunt --plugins= false

All plugins are included by default.

You can also include language files with --languages :

grunt --languages=fr,it

Other commands

grunt test to run jshint/jscs/scsslint and the QUnit test suite.

to run jshint/jscs/scsslint and the QUnit test suite. grunt serve to open the example page with automatic build and livereload.

to open the example page with automatic build and livereload. grunt doc to generate the documentation.

License

This library is available under the MIT license.