openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jQuery

by HorseAJ86
1.7.4 (see all)

jQuery with a thin wrapper for Ender.JS, Node.JS, and other npm-based packaging systems

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

436

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is deprecated. Please use 'jquery' (all lowercase).

Readme

OLD

Deprecated

Don't use the actual code in this repo. It's obsolete and only kept around for legacy apps. jquery added support for node in 2.1.x. Use that instead.

NEW: How to use jQuery >= 2.1.x in Node.js

How to use jQuery >= 2.x in Node.js >= 0.10

npm install -S 'jquery@>=2.1'
npm install -S 'jsdom@3.1.2'

(Note that version 3.1.2 of jsdom is required, because as of jsdom version 4.0.0, jsdom no longer works with Node.js. If you use Io.js rather than Node.js, you can use the latest 4.x release of jsdom.)

testjq.js:

(function () {
  'use strict';

  var env = require('jsdom').env
    , html = '<html><body><h1>Hello World!</h1><p class="hello">Heya Big World!</body></html>'
    ;

  // first argument can be html string, filename, or url
  env(html, function (errors, window) {
    console.log(errors);

    var $ = require('jquery')(window)
      ;

    console.log($('.hello').text());
  });
}());

The instructions above are for the new official jquery which, for some reason, doesn't have instructions for node in their README.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial