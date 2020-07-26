Convert from JIRA text formatting to GitHub Flavored MarkDown and back again. Just because I got tired of reformatting text between GitHub (PR's) and JIRA.
The J2M library is available via bower (for frontend usage) and npm (for node usage):
$ bower install J2M --save
$ npm install j2m --save
J2M exposes 2 methods:
toJ and
toM for converting to Jira markup and to markdown.
J2M.toJ(markdown : string) : string
J2M.toM(jira : string) : string
var J2M = require('J2M');
var input = '## cool markdown';
var jira = J2M.toJ(input);
var markdownAgain = J2M.toM(jira);
J2M is also available as a command line utility.
$ npm install -g j2m
$ j2m [--toM|--toJ] [--stdin] $filename
Options:
--toM, -m: Treat input as jira text and convert it to Markdown
--toJ, -j: Treat input as markdown text and convert it to Jira
--stdin: Read input from stdin. In this case the give filename is ignored
# convert notes to jira markup and copy it to the clipboard (mac)
j2m --toJ notes.md | pbcopy
# retrieve some file in jira markup and save it as markdown
curl http://someserver.com/jira.txt | j2m --toM --stdin > notee.md
Use J2M online at: http://j2m.fokkezb.nl/ (updated automagically)
Feel free to mail me or fork the code and send a pull-request.
