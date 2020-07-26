J2M

JIRA to MarkDown text format converter

Convert from JIRA text formatting to GitHub Flavored MarkDown and back again. Just because I got tired of reformatting text between GitHub (PR's) and JIRA.

Library

Installation

The J2M library is available via bower (for frontend usage) and npm (for node usage):

$ bower install J2M

$ npm install j2m

Usage

J2M exposes 2 methods: toJ and toM for converting to Jira markup and to markdown.

J2M.toJ(markdown : string) : string

J2M.toM(jira : string) : string

Usage Example:

var J2M = require ( 'J2M' ); var input = '## cool markdown' ; var jira = J2M.toJ(input); var markdownAgain = J2M.toM(jira);

CLI

J2M is also available as a command line utility.

Installation

npm install -g j2m

Usage

$ j2m [--toM|--toJ] [--stdin] $filename Options : --toM, -m: Treat input as jira text and convert it to Markdown --toJ, -j: Treat input as markdown text and convert it to Jira --stdin: Read input from stdin. In this case the give filename is ignored

Usage Example

j2m --toJ notes.md | pbcopy curl http://someserver.com/jira.txt | j2m --toM --stdin > notee.md

Website

Use J2M online at: http://j2m.fokkezb.nl/ (updated automagically)

Roadmap

I hope to extend TiCons with the following features:

Add as much syntax support as time allows me and need drives me :)

Feel free to mail me or fork the code and send a pull-request.

License

Copyright 2013 Fokke Zandbergen Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.