J I C

J I C is a Javascript Image Compressor using HTML5 Canvas & File API that allows you to compress your jpeg, png, and webp images before uploading to the server (100% client-side and no extra libraries requried!)

Could you imagine how much bandwidth we can save if Google, Twitter and r Facebook implement this image compression before we upload those 5MB photos? This approach will make the internet faster!!

You can check the working demo here : http://makeitsolutions.com/labs/jic/

Requirements or Dependencies

NONE

Install via NPM

npm install j-i-c

Install via Bower

bower install JIC

How it works

To compress the image, first it converts an image object to canvas and then compress it with the canvas method toDataURL(mimetype, quality)

Then to upload the image object it uses the XMLHTTPRequest method sendAsBinary and sends the data url of the compressed image to the server and that's all!! Easy huh?

Example

J I C has only 2 methods: compress & upload. Check it out:

var source_img = document .getElementById( "source_img" ), target_img = document .getElementById( "target_img" ); var quality = 80 , output_format = 'jpg' , target_img.src = jic.compress(source_img,quality,output_format).src; var server_endpoint = 'upload.php' , server_var_name = 'file' , filename = "new.jpg" ; var callback = function ( response ) { console .log(response); } jic.upload(target_img, server_endpoint, server_var_name, filename, callback); var errorCallback = function ( ) { }; var duringCallback = function ( progressPercent ) { }; var customHeaders = { 'Authorization' : 'Basic someBase64EncodedHash=====' }; jic.upload(target_img, server_endpoint, server_var_name, filename, successCallback, errorCallback, duringCallback, customHeaders);

Collaborators

@JustinBeaudry - Added MIT License

@davidfq - Updated readme

@alastairparagas - Added errorCallback, progressCallback and customHeaders parameters

License

This code is released under the MIT License license

Copyright (c) 2012 Bruno Barbieri

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Enjoy!