Vue Design System

Vue Design System is an open source tool for building UI Design Systems with Vue.js. It provides you and your team a set of organized tools, patterns & practices that work as the foundation for your application development.

The tool is built on top of Vue.js, Vue Styleguidist, Webpack, and Theo and is aimed for designers and front-end developers who have at least basic knowledge of component based workflows + HTML, SCSS & JavaScript.

Made by @viljamis and other contributors. See also the official website of Vue Design System and read my article on the processes and workflow I use to get started with a new design system project.

Features

A set of interconnected patterns & practices for you and your team.

A well thought-out terminology, naming conventions, and hierarchy.

Get an automated overview of how your design system progresses over time.

Global design tokens in YAML format that you can use inside any component.

Automatic generation of living, user editable documentation.

Easily export and use your Design System as an NPM dependency in another Vue.js or Nuxt.js project.

Create a token, an element, or a pattern, and it’s immediately available across all components.

Pre-configured Prettier setup for auto-formatting code on both save and before commit.

Live Reloading, Autoprefixing, SCSS, and helper functions + simple and sane defaults for SVG and Webfont usage out-of-the-box.

Documentation and the app logic are separated, so you can have public docs while the app itself stays private.

And more…

Documentation

Examples

Roadmap

See Roadmap tag in the issues.

Changelog

3.5.7 is the latest release.

is the latest release. See Releases page for the full changelog.

Need more help?

Authors and License

Viljami Salminen, Artem Sapegin, Rafael Escala, react-styleguidist contributors, vue-styleguidist contributors, Vue.js contributors, vue-webpack-boilerplate contributors, Theo contributors, and Polaris contributors.

Licensed under the MIT license.