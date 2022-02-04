openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

izanami-node

by MAIF
1.10.3 (see all)

Izanami is a shared configuration, feature flipping and A/B testing server well-suited for micro-service architecture implementation.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node js client

Install

npm install izanami-node

Import

const Izanami = require('izanami-node');

Usage

The node client expose conveniant methods to call Izanami.

Configure the client:

const izanamicConfig = Object.assign({}, Izanami.defaultConfig, {
  host: 'http://localhost:9000',
  clientId: process.env.CLIENT_ID || 'xxxx',
  clientSecret: process.env.CLIENT_SECRET || 'xxxx',
});

// Get a configs client
const configClient = Izanami.configClient(izanamicConfig);
// Get a feature client 
const featureClient = Izanami.featureClient(izanamicConfig);
// Get a experiments client 
const experimentsClient = Izanami.experimentsClient(izanamicConfig);

Configs

Get a config

configClient.config("my.config.id").then(config => {
  console.log('The config is ', config);
  tree.should.be.deep.equal({
      "value": "test"
  })
});

Get the configs tree

configClient.configs("my.config.*").then(tree => {
  tree.should.be.deep.equal({
      "my": {
        "config": {
          "id": {
            "value": "test"
          },
          "id2": {
            "another": {
              "value": "a value"
            }
          }
        }
      }
    });
});

Features

Check a feature

featureClient.checkFeature("my.feature.id").then(active => {
  console.log('The feature is ', active);
});

Or with a context: 

featureClient.checkFeature("my.feature.id", {client: "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com"}).then(active => {
  console.log('The feature is ', active);
});

Get the features tree

featureClient.features("my.feature.*").then(tree => {
  tree.should.be.deep.equal({
    "my": {
      "feature": {
        "id": {
          "active": true
        },
        "id2": {
          "active": false
        }
      }
    }
  });
});

Or with a context: 

featureClient.features("my.feature.*", {client: "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com"}).then(tree => {
  tree.should.be.deep.equal({
    "my": {
      "feature": {
        "id": {
          "active": true
        },
        "id2": {
          "active": false
        }
      }
    }
  });
});

Experiments

Get an experiment

experimentsClient.experiment("my.experiment.id").then(experiment => {
  //Empty json if the experiment doesn't exists 
  console.log('The experiment is ', experiment);
});

Get experiments as tree

experimentsClient.experiments("my.experiment.*", "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com").then(tree => {
  //Empty json if the experiment doesn't exists 
  console.log('The experiment is ', experiment);
  tree.should.be.deep.equal({
    "my": {
      "experiment": {
        "id": {
          "variant": "A"
        },
        "id2": {
          "variant": "B"
        }
      }
    }
  })
});

Get a variant

experimentsClient.variantFor("my.experiment.id", "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com").then(variant => {
  //Empty json if the variant doesn't exists 
  console.log('The variant is ', variant);
});

Mark variant displayed

experimentsClient.displayed("my.experiment.id", "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com").then(__ => {
  console.log('The variant is marked displayed');
});

Mark variant won

experimentsClient.won("my.experiment.id", "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com").then(__ => {
  console.log('The variant is marked won');
});

Express proxy

You use express as a proxy to expose Izanami to the client side. 

const app = express();

Izanami.expressProxy({
  sessionPath: '/api/izanami', // default '/api/me'
  featureClient, // Optional
  experimentsClient, // Optional
  configClient, // Optional
  app, // Express app 
  path: 'my.namespace.*' // The pattern to filter experiments, configs and features
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial