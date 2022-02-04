Node js client

Install

npm install izanami-node

Import

const Izanami = require ( 'izanami-node' );

Usage

The node client expose conveniant methods to call Izanami.

Configure the client:

const izanamicConfig = Object .assign({}, Izanami.defaultConfig, { host : 'http://localhost:9000' , clientId : process.env.CLIENT_ID || 'xxxx' , clientSecret : process.env.CLIENT_SECRET || 'xxxx' , }); const configClient = Izanami.configClient(izanamicConfig); const featureClient = Izanami.featureClient(izanamicConfig); const experimentsClient = Izanami.experimentsClient(izanamicConfig);

Configs

Get a config

configClient.config( "my.config.id" ).then( config => { console .log( 'The config is ' , config); tree.should.be.deep.equal({ "value" : "test" }) });

Get the configs tree

configClient.configs( "my.config.*" ).then( tree => { tree.should.be.deep.equal({ "my" : { "config" : { "id" : { "value" : "test" }, "id2" : { "another" : { "value" : "a value" } } } } }); });

Features

Check a feature

featureClient.checkFeature( "my.feature.id" ).then( active => { console .log( 'The feature is ' , active); });

Or with a context:

featureClient.checkFeature( "my.feature.id" , { client : "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com" }).then( active => { console .log( 'The feature is ' , active); });

Get the features tree

featureClient.features( "my.feature.*" ).then( tree => { tree.should.be.deep.equal({ "my" : { "feature" : { "id" : { "active" : true }, "id2" : { "active" : false } } } }); });

Or with a context:

featureClient.features( "my.feature.*" , { client : "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com" }).then( tree => { tree.should.be.deep.equal({ "my" : { "feature" : { "id" : { "active" : true }, "id2" : { "active" : false } } } }); });

Experiments

Get an experiment

experimentsClient.experiment( "my.experiment.id" ).then( experiment => { console .log( 'The experiment is ' , experiment); });

Get experiments as tree

experimentsClient.experiments( "my.experiment.*" , "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com" ).then( tree => { console .log( 'The experiment is ' , experiment); tree.should.be.deep.equal({ "my" : { "experiment" : { "id" : { "variant" : "A" }, "id2" : { "variant" : "B" } } } }) });

Get a variant

experimentsClient.variantFor( "my.experiment.id" , "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com" ).then( variant => { console .log( 'The variant is ' , variant); });

Mark variant displayed

experimentsClient.displayed( "my.experiment.id" , "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com" ).then( __ => { console .log( 'The variant is marked displayed' ); });

Mark variant won

experimentsClient.won( "my.experiment.id" , "ragnard.lodbrock@gmail.com" ).then( __ => { console .log( 'The variant is marked won' ); });

Express proxy

You use express as a proxy to expose Izanami to the client side.