What is it?

A validation library written for client/server side needs in javascript.

Setup

Installation

npm install iz --save yarn add iz

Then you can include iz, are and validators if needed

import iz from 'iz' ; import are from 'iz/lib/are' ; import validators from 'iz/lib/validators' ;

Once you do this, you can start validating. To do this, provide a value, any associated error messages and the validators. Here is a simple example:

import iz from 'iz' ; import validators from 'iz/lib/validators' ; iz({ value : 'Test' , errorMessages: { string: 'Must be a string' }, validators}).string(). valid ;

If you'd like to do something more custom (to reduce bundle size):

import iz from 'iz' ; import between from 'iz/lib/basicValidators/between' ; import int from 'iz/lib/basicValidators/int' ; function myCustomValidator { ... } iz({ value : 4 , validators : { between, int, myCustomValidator }}).string().valid;

Requirements

Iz v2+ heavily relies on many es6 features including: promises, proxies, objects and arrays. You MUST polyfill proxy and promise, the other features will compile to es5. If something doesn't work please report it.

API

iz({ value: 10 , validators }).between(2, 15 ).int().multiple(5); // why yes , yes it is iz({ value: 10 , validators }).notBetween(1, 5 ); // all validators (custom or not) have a not variant available

iz(), and all validation commands return an Iz object. An iz object always contains an errors {array} and valid {bool}. errors will be filled with a default error messsage for each incorrect field. To provide custom error messages you can do the following:

var customErrorMessages = { notBetween: 'Value must be between!' , int : 'Not an int!!!' , multiple: 'This is terrible and you should fix it' } iz({ value: 'Bob' , errorMessages: customErrorMessages }).notBetween( 2 , 15 ). int ().multiple( 5 );

JSON

It is often useful to get a list of validations from your server for a given model. Nested objects work to!

var rules = { 'cost' : [ { 'rule' : 'between' , 'args' : [ 17 , 1000 ], 'error' : 'The cost must be between 17, 1000' }, { 'rule' : 'required' , 'error' : 'You must specify a cost' }, ], 'producer.id' : [ { 'rule' : 'int' , 'error' : 'Producer ID must be an int' } ], 'producer.name.first' : [ { 'rule' : 'alphaNumeric' , 'error' : 'Must be names and numbers' } ] }; are(rules, validators). for ({ cost : 20 , producer: { id: 1 , name : { first: 'bob' } } }). valid ;

It is often useful to get back error messages from an Are object. You can use the "invalidFields" property to get back errorMessages.

var result = Are(...).for(someAttributeObject); if (!result.valid) { return rules.invalidFields; }

Async Validations

You can create custom validations that run asynchronously. This works with both iz and are functions. IMPORTANT: If you have an async validator and don't use the async property, you'll get false positives.

const validators = { unique : function ( ) { return fetch(...).then( () => true ).catch( false ); } }; iz({ value : 'name' , validators }).unique().async.then( ( result ) => { result.valid; }) let result = await iz({ value : 'name' , validators }).unique().async; return result.valid; let result = await are(...).for(obj).async; return result.valid;

Error Messages:

In the event you want to return more detailed error messages. You can use a simple syntax to format your error message with a validators arguments.

var errorMessages = {between: ' {{0}} is not between {{1}} and {{2}} ' }; var izObj = iz({ value: 5 , errorMessages, validators }).between(100, 200 ); console.log(izObj.errors);

will log ['5 is not between 100 and 200'] . This works with are.getInvalidFields() too.

Required Fields:

In most cases, you'll only want to validate values when they exist. By default iz functions in this way. If you want to force the presence of a value you can use the required method.

iz ({ value, validators }) .required() iz ({ value, validators }) .email().required() iz ({ value, validators }) .date()

All validators (apart from iz.required) return true if no value is provided (e.g. null, undefined or '').

Validations (true case in comments):

alphaNumeric (*); between (number, start, end); blank (*); boolean (*); cc (*); date (*); decimal (*); email (*); empty (*); equal (*, *); extension (ob1, ob2); fileExtension (value, arr); fileExtensionAudio (value); fileExtensionImage (value); inArray (value, arr); anArray (arr); int (*, bool (optional)); ip (str); minLength (val, min); match (str, tester, flags?); maxLength (val, max); multipleInt (num, mult); multipleFloat (num, mult); number (*); ofType (obj, typeName); phone (str, canHaveExtension?); postal (*); required (*); ssn (*); string (*);

Almost all possible use cases that will definitely work (and definitely not work) are in the spec folder.

TODO

Add nested error rules within are. The current implementation doesn't allow for composition.

Change Log

Goal: Allow for singleton free creation of Iz and Are objects. This is not a backwards compatible change. Many systems these days don't play nicely with singletons especially due to code splitting. This change should resolve that problem by required that Iz objects be supplied with validators. This also required the ordering of arguments supplied to Iz be modified. Click here for docs on the old "register" system if you're using v2.

Summary:

Validators are passed into every call to iz and are. This makes Iz more portable/flexible.

Added a "multipleFloat" validator.

Renamed "multiple" into "multipleInt"

Dropped support for "register"

Fix up security vulnerabilities as reported by Github

Issue #44 - Iz should be proxy polyfill compatible (IE11 support)

Issues #41/#42 - izEqual should accept null values

Bug fixes

Unit tests are stricter

Email validation is vastly improved

Added RegExp (match) validation

Goals - Modernize, make the library smaller and add more features.

New features:

Async/Await and Promise based validations.

Better email validator

Improvements:

Only import the validators you need

Simplified creation of Iz/Are objects

ofType validator now accounts for minification

Other:

Switched not validations from .not().xyz() to notXYZ format to reduce library size.

Changed API for Iz Removed "setValue" and revalidation methods

Required validations They no longer apply on the validation function but work through iz and its proxy

Changed API for Are Dropped iz validations mixed with are validations. Are only supports JSON now. Removed revalidation and setValue methods

Trimmed docs, it was getting complicated for no reason

Added iz.addValidator method to add custom validations more effectively

Added is.anArray validation

Removed a strange hidden character that was introduced

Added interpolation to error messages

Added bower

Changed license and copyright info

Fixed readme typos

Changed AMD compile process

Rebuilt modules as AMD

Split out tasks into their own files

Added roadmap

Fixed up more docs

Renamed private _fields variable in Are to fields

Added getInvalidFields to Are

Added iz.string validation

Fixed docs

Added JSON based validations

Replaced previous build system with requirejs.

Doc simplification

Code style reformatting

Added iz.required()

Falsy values now pass through as valid without .required

Fixed loading of iz, are and validator modules

Added missing 'blank' validator

Added build/test system via grunt

Removed versions in bin

Added version/generation number in banner

Changed file structure

Revalidation was added to iz

Add are() for group validation

Clean-up of syntax/optimizations

Added equal method

Added empty method

Added not() operation