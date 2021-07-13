Customizable date (and time) picker. Opt-in UI, no jQuery!
Rome wasn't built in a day. Browser support includes every sane browser and IE7+.
You can see a live demo here.
Oh,
rome synchronizes in real-time with inputs, never steals focus, and its CSS is entirely customizable!
Rome depends on
moment. It doesn't depend on jQuery or other weird frameworks, though.
From npm or Bower.
npm install --save @bevacqua/rome
bower install --save @bevacqua/rome
Note that if you're using the standalone version, the API is published under the
rome global. If you're using CJS, then you'll have to
require('@bevacqua/rome').
You can use your own distribution of
moment, using
rome.standalone.js.
<script src='moment.js'></script>
<script src='rome.standalone.js'></script>
You could just use the bundled
rome.js distribution, which comes with
moment in it.
<script src='rome.js'></script>
If you need to do anything regarding internationalization, refer to
moment for that. Ideally, make those changes before starting to create Rome calendar components.
The API in
rome exposes a few properties.
rome.find(elem)
If a calendar is associated to the provided
elem, then that calendar is returned, otherwise returns
null. DOM elements can only have one associated calendar.
rome(elem, options={})
This method creates a calendar instance and associates it to the provided
elem. This association can't be undone even by
.destroy()ing the
rome instance, because it can be
.restore()d later. Subsequent calls to
rome(elem) will return the associated calendar, instead of creating a new one (see
rome.find(elem)). Think of this as a "caching feature".
Creating a calendar has a ton of options. These have reasonable defaults that are easy to adjust, too. The options are listed below.
|Option
|Description
appendTo
|DOM element where the calendar will be appended to. Takes
'parent' as the parent element
autoClose
|When set to
true, the calendar is auto-closed when picking a day _(or a time if
time: true and
date: false). A value of
'time' will only auto-close the calendar when a time is picked.
autoHideOnBlur
|Hides the calendar when focusing something other than the input field
autoHideOnClick
|Hides the calendar when clicking away
date
|The calendar shows days and allows you to navigate between months
dateValidator
|Function to validate that a given date is considered valid. Receives a native
Date parameter.
dayFormat
|Format string used to display days on the calendar
initialValue
|Value used to initialize calendar. Takes
string,
Date, or
moment
inputFormat
|Format string used for the input field as well as the results of
rome
invalidate
|Ensures the date is valid when the field is blurred
strictParse
|Compares input strictly against
inputFormat, and partial matches are discarded
max
|Disallow dates past
max. Takes
string,
Date, or
moment
min
|Disallow dates before
min. Takes
string,
Date, or
moment
monthFormat
|Format string used by the calendar to display months and their year
monthsInCalendar
|How many months get rendered in the calendar
required
|Is the field required or do you allow empty values?
styles
|CSS classes applied to elements on the calendar
time
|The calendar shows the current time and allows you to change it using a dropdown
timeFormat
|Format string used to display the time on the calendar
timeInterval
|Seconds between each option in the time dropdown
timeValidator
|Function to validate that a given time is considered valid. Receives a native
Date parameter.
weekdayFormat
|Format used to display weekdays. Takes
min (Mo),
short (Mon),
long (Monday), or an array with seven strings of your choosing.
weekStart
|Day considered the first of the week. Range: Sunday
0 - Saturday
6
Note that in the case of input fields, when
initialValue isn't provided the initial value is inferred from
elem.value instead. In the case of inline calendars,
new Date() will be used as a default if none is provided.
If you pass in an element other than an input tag, then this method behaves slightly differently. The difference is that
appendTo becomes the provided
elem, and the calendar won't attach itself to an input element. The options listed below will be ignored.
autoHideOnBlur, because there is no input field that can be tracked for
blur events
invalidate, because there is no input field to keep consistent with the calendar component
required, because you can easily do that on an input field
styles.positioned, because the calendar will be considered inlined
All of the other options still apply, and identical behavior should be expected.
If you don't set an option, the default will be used. You can look up the defaults here, or below.
{
"appendTo": document.body,
"autoClose": true,
"autoHideOnBlur": true,
"autoHideOnClick": true,
"date": true,
"dateValidator": Function.prototype,
"dayFormat": "DD",
"initialValue": null,
"inputFormat": "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm",
"invalidate": true,
"max": null,
"min": null,
"monthFormat": "MMMM YYYY",
"monthsInCalendar": 1,
"required": false,
"strictParse": false,
"styles": {
"back": "rd-back",
"container": "rd-container",
"date": "rd-date",
"dayBody": "rd-days-body",
"dayBodyElem": "rd-day-body",
"dayConcealed": "rd-day-concealed",
"dayDisabled": "rd-day-disabled",
"dayHead": "rd-days-head",
"dayHeadElem": "rd-day-head",
"dayRow": "rd-days-row",
"dayTable": "rd-days",
"month": "rd-month",
"next": "rd-next",
"positioned": "rd-container-attachment",
"selectedDay": "rd-day-selected",
"selectedTime": "rd-time-selected",
"time": "rd-time",
"timeList": "rd-time-list",
"timeOption": "rd-time-option"
},
"time": true,
"timeFormat": "HH:mm",
"timeInterval": 1800,
"timeValidator": Function.prototype,
"weekdayFormat": "min",
"weekStart": moment().weekday(0).day()
}
When you create a calendar with
rome(elem), you'll get a
cal instance back. This has a few API methods. Most of these methods return the calendar instance whenever possible, allowing for method chaining.
.show()
Shows the calendar. If associated with an input, the calendar gets absolutely position right below the input field.
.hide()
Hides the calendar.
.id
Auto-generated unique identifier assigned to this instance of Rome.
.container
The DOM element that contains the calendar.
.associated
The associated DOM element assigned to this calendar instance. This is the input field or parent element that you used to create the calendar.
.getDate()
Returns the current date, as defined by the calendar, in a native
Date object. If
required: false you'll get
null when the input field is empty.
.getDateString(format?)
Returns the current date, as defined by the calendar, using the provided
options.inputFormat format string or a format of your choosing. If
required: false you'll get
null when the input field is empty.
.getMoment()
Returns a copy of the
moment object underlying the current date in the calendar. If
required: false you'll get
null when the input field is empty.
.destroy()
Removes the calendar from the DOM and all of its associated DOM event listeners. The only responsive API method becomes the
.restore method described below, the rest of the API becomes no-op methods. After emitting the
destroyed event, all event listeners are removed from the instance.
.destroyed
Returns
true when the calendar is in a destroyed state and
false otherwise.
.restore(options?)
Restores the calendar, using the provided options (or the default options). The associated DOM element can't be changed. The API methods are restored to their original functionality.
.options(options?)
If an options object is provided, it destroys the calendar and initializes it with the provided options. Effectively the same as calling
.restore(options) immediately after calling
.destroy().
If no options object is provided, a copy of the current options is returned.
.options.reset()
Resets the options to the factory defaults. Effectively the same as calling
.options({}) while preserving the
appendTo option.
.emitValues()
Emits all of the data events listed below. Mostly used internally, should be avoided in consumer-land.
.setValue(value)
Sets the current date to the provided
value, but only if that value is valid according to the rules defined by the calendar. Takes
string,
Date, or
moment. Mostly used internally, and it doesn't emit any events.
.refresh()
Forces a refresh of the calendar. This method will redraw the month and update the dates that can be selected in accordance with
dateValidator and
timeValidator.
.back()
Steps the calendar display back by one month. Equivalent to clicking the 'back' button.
Returns
undefined.
.next()
Steps the calendar display forward by one month. Equivalent to clicking the 'next' button.
Returns
undefined.
Rome calendars also provide a few events you can subscribe to. These events are published through an event emitter created using
contra. These events are listed below.
|Event
|Arguments
|Description
ready
[options]
|The calendar has been
.restored
destroyed
[]
|The calendar has been
.destroyed
data
[value]
|The date may have been updated by the calendar. Value of
.getDateString() is provided
year
[year]
|The year may have been updated by the calendar. Value of
moment.year() is provided
month
[month]
|The month may have been updated by the calendar. Value of
moment.month() is provided
day
[day]
|The day may have been updated by the calendar. Value of
moment.date() is provided
time
[time]
|The time may have been updated by the calendar. Formatted time string is provided
show
[]
|The calendar has been displayed
hide
[]
|The calendar has been hidden
back
[month]
|The calendar view has been moved back a month to the value
moment.month()
next
[month]
|The calendar view has been moved forward a month to the value
moment.month()
Please note that
dateValidator and
timeValidator both receive a native
Date object as a parameter. These methods are expected to return
undefined or
true if the date is deemed valid, and
false in case the date is invalid. If
dateValidator returns
false, the validation process will try to find a valid date near the desired date.
If
dateValidator passes for a given date, the
timeValidator will attempt to validate that date as well. If the time is invalid, the day will be probed for a valid time. This validation starts at the desired time, and grows in
timeInterval increments. When the end of the day is reached, validation resumes at the start of the day instead of leaping to the next day.
rome.val
There are a few default validator factories provided by Rome to make your life easier.
These methods take a
moment, a
Date, a
string that can be parsed into a
moment using
inputFormat, or a DOM element that Rome could use to look up another Rome instance.
If you passed in a DOM element, the validator will look up the associated Rome instance and validate using its value. The first time the validator is executed on any inline calendar, the
'data' event for that calendar will be hooked to refresh the related calendar.
For usage examples you can refer to the demos.
rome.val.afterEq(value)
Returns whether the date is after the provided value. The comparison uses
>=, meaning it's inclusive.
rome.val.after(value)
Returns whether the date is after the provided value. The comparison uses
>, meaning it's exclusive.
rome.val.beforeEq(value)
Returns whether the date is before the provided value. The comparison uses
<=, meaning it's inclusive.
rome.val.before(value)
Returns whether the date is before the provided value. The comparison uses
<, meaning it's exclusive.
rome.val.except(left, right)
Returns whether the date is any date except the provided value. You can provide a wide variety of input values. Keep in mind
Date,
string,
moment, and the DOM element used to find another calendar are all valid input types.
left only means "any date except this one"
If you use
rome.val.except('2014-08-09'), then
'2014-08-09' is invalid.
left and
right means "any date that's not in this range"
If you use
rome.val.except('2014-08-09', '2014-09-01'), then anything between
'2014-08-09' and
'2014-09-01' is invalid.
left is an array, each element in the array is treated as the simple case described above
In this case,
right is completely ignored. Every item in the array is treated as follows.
Using
rome.val.except(['2014-08-09', '2014-09-01']) means that
'2014-08-09' and
'2014-09-01' are both invalid dates.
Using
rome.val.except([['2014-08-09', '2014-09-01']]) means anything between
'2014-08-09' and
'2014-09-01' is invalid.
These two types of entries can be combined in any way you like. Each entry will exclude additional dates.
For instance,
[['2014-04-05', '2014-04-15'], ['2014-04-25', '2014-04-30'], '2014-05-05'] means that April 05 to 15, and April 25 to 30, along with May 05 are all invalid dates.
rome.val.only(left, right)
Identical behavior to
rome.val.except, except for the fact that the selected dates become the only valid dates, rather than the only invalid dates.
rome.moment
Exposes the
moment instance used by Rome. To change the
moment instance, refer to
rome.use(moment).
rome.use(moment)
Sets the instance of
moment used by Rome.
Start by installing any dependencies.
npm install
Then run the Gulp
watch task.
gulp watch
Lastly open the page and any changes you make just need a browser refresh.
open index.html
MIT