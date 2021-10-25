Colors for data scientists. Generate and refine palettes of optimally distinct colors.
iWantHue allows you to generate palettes of colors. It is about mastering the properties of a palette by setting a range of Hue, Chroma (unbiased saturation) and Lightness. You can generate palettes of any size or just get the generator for a javascript project. The algorithm optimizes the perceptive distance in the color subspace, ensuring an optimal readability.
The idea behind iWantHue is to distribute colors evenly, in a perceptively coherent space, constrained by user-friendly settings, to generate high quality custom palettes.
Explanations and an experiment on color theory
You can install
iwanthue for node.js and the browser using npm:
npm install iwanthue
var iwanthue = require('iwanthue');
// Generate a simple palette with 5 colors
var palette = iwanthue(5);
// With some options
var palette = iwanthue(5, {
clustering: 'force-vector',
seed: 'cool-palette',
quality: 100
});
Arguments
1]: Number of times should the function try to generate a palette in order to only keep the one maximizing the minimum distance between two of the palette colors. Will only make a single attempt by default.
default]: Color space preset. Check this file for the full list of preset names, or go to the website to try them. Alternatively you can pass the
colorSpace either as a
[hmin, hmax, cmin, cmax, lmin, lmax] array or a
{hmin, hmax, cmin, cmax, lmin, lmax} object where keys can be omitted.
[r, g, b] color and the same
[l, a, b] color as arguments.
k-means]: Clustering method to use. Can either be
k-means or
force-vector.
50]: Quality of the clustering: iterations factor for
force-vector, colorspace sampling for
k-means.
false]: Ultra precision for
k-means colorspace sampling?
euclidean]: Distance function to use. Can be
euclidean,
cmc,
compromise (colorblind),
protanope,
deuteranope or
tritanope.
If you don't want to load iwanthue's whole code into your client app or if you just want to prototype things quickly, the npm module also packs some precomputed palettes that you can import.
All of the presets export palettes ranging from
2 to
15 colors.
Here is how to load them:
// Default palettes
var palettes = require('iwanthue/precomputed');
// Need a palette for 6 colors:
var sixColorsPalette = palettes[6];
// K-means palettes
var palettes = require('iwanthue/precomputed/k-means');
// Force vector palettes
var palettes = require('iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector');
// Colorblind alternatives
var palettes = require('iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-colorblind');
var palettes = require('iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-colorblind');
Here is the full list of precomputed palettes:
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector
iwanthue/precomputed/index
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means
iwanthue/precomputed/ultra-k-means
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-colorblind
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-colorblind
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-all
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-all
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-fancy-light
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-fancy-light
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-fancy-dark
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-fancy-dark
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-shades
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-shades
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-tarnish
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-tarnish
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-pastel
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-pastel
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-pimp
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-pimp
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-intense
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-intense
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-fluo
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-fluo
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-red-roses
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-red-roses
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-ochre-sand
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-ochre-sand
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-yellow-lime
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-yellow-lime
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-green-mint
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-green-mint
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-ice-cube
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-ice-cube
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-blue-ocean
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-blue-ocean
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-indigo-night
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-indigo-night
iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-purple-wine
iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-purple-wine