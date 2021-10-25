iWantHue

Colors for data scientists. Generate and refine palettes of optimally distinct colors.

iWantHue allows you to generate palettes of colors. It is about mastering the properties of a palette by setting a range of Hue, Chroma (unbiased saturation) and Lightness. You can generate palettes of any size or just get the generator for a javascript project. The algorithm optimizes the perceptive distance in the color subspace, ensuring an optimal readability.

How it works

K-means or force vector repulsion algorithms ensure an even distribution of colors The CIE Lab color space is used for computation, since it fits human perception The Hue/Chroma/Lightness color space is used to set constraints, since it is user-friendly

Examples and a tutorial

Idea

The idea behind iWantHue is to distribute colors evenly, in a perceptively coherent space, constrained by user-friendly settings, to generate high quality custom palettes.

Explanations and an experiment on color theory

How to use it in your own code

You can install iwanthue for node.js and the browser using npm:

npm install iwanthue

Usage

var iwanthue = require ( 'iwanthue' ); var palette = iwanthue( 5 ); var palette = iwanthue( 5 , { clustering : 'force-vector' , seed : 'cool-palette' , quality : 100 });

Arguments

count number: number of colors in the generated palette.

number: number of colors in the generated palette. settings ?object: Settings: attempts ?number [ 1 ]: Number of times should the function try to generate a palette in order to only keep the one maximizing the minimum distance between two of the palette colors. Will only make a single attempt by default. colorSpace ?string|object|array [ default ]: Color space preset. Check this file for the full list of preset names, or go to the website to try them. Alternatively you can pass the colorSpace either as a [hmin, hmax, cmin, cmax, lmin, lmax] array or a {hmin, hmax, cmin, cmax, lmin, lmax} object where keys can be omitted. colorFilter ?function: Function used to filter suitable colors. Takes a [r, g, b] color and the same [l, a, b] color as arguments. clustering ?string [ k-means ]: Clustering method to use. Can either be k-means or force-vector . quality ?number [ 50 ]: Quality of the clustering: iterations factor for force-vector , colorspace sampling for k-means . ultraPrecision ?boolean [ false ]: Ultra precision for k-means colorspace sampling? distance ?string [ euclidean ]: Distance function to use. Can be euclidean , cmc , compromise (colorblind), protanope , deuteranope or tritanope . seed ?string|number: Random number generator seed. Useful to produce the same palette every time based on some data attribute.

?object: Settings:

Precomputed palettes

If you don't want to load iwanthue's whole code into your client app or if you just want to prototype things quickly, the npm module also packs some precomputed palettes that you can import.

All of the presets export palettes ranging from 2 to 15 colors.

Here is how to load them:

var palettes = require ( 'iwanthue/precomputed' ); var sixColorsPalette = palettes[ 6 ]; var palettes = require ( 'iwanthue/precomputed/k-means' ); var palettes = require ( 'iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector' ); var palettes = require ( 'iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-colorblind' ); var palettes = require ( 'iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-colorblind' );

Here is the full list of precomputed palettes:

iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector iwanthue/precomputed/ index iwanthue/precomputed/k-means iwanthue/precomputed/ultra-k-means iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-colorblind iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-colorblind iwanthue/precomputed/k-means- all iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector- all iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-fancy-light iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-fancy-light iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-fancy-dark iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-fancy-dark iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-shades iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-shades iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-tarnish iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-tarnish iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-pastel iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-pastel iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-pimp iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-pimp iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-intense iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-intense iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-fluo iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-fluo iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-red-roses iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-red-roses iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-ochre-sand iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-ochre-sand iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-yellow-lime iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-yellow-lime iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-green-mint iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-green-mint iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-ice- cube iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-ice- cube iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-blue-ocean iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-blue-ocean iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-indigo-night iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-indigo-night iwanthue/precomputed/k-means-purple-wine iwanthue/precomputed/force-vector-purple-wine

More info