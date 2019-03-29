Simple Ember integration for the video.js HTML5 video player.
NOTE: Currently only the HTML5 video tech is supported. The Flash player is broken due to the fact that video.js removes the (Ember-managed)
<video> element from the DOM when using anything other than the native HTML5 video tech.
From the root of your ember-cli application:
ember install ivy-videojs
Use the
ivy-videojs component as you would a
video tag, either by passing in the src as a string:
{{ivy-videojs src="/path/to/video.mp4"}}
or binding the src to an object:
{{ivy-videojs src=src}}
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
src: { src: '/path/to/video.mp4', type: 'video/mp4' }
});
or even to an array:
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
src: [
{ src: '/path/to/video.mp4', type: 'video/mp4' },
{ src: '/path/to/video.webm', type: 'video/webm' }
]
});
The src can be anything supported by video.js. See the Player API docs for examples.
As of video.js 5.0, there is now native support for responsive videos. To use this, set the
fluid property to true:
{{ivy-videojs fluid=true src="/path/to/video.mp4"}}
See the Player API docs for more details.
If you need more control over the video player, there's also an
ivy-videojs-player component that exposes a lower-level interface to the video.js player. This can be useful if, for instance, you're using video.js plugins and need to change the way your application interacts with the video.js player. In fact, the
ivy-videojs component is actually just a thin wrapper around the
ivy-videojs-player component.
The
ivy-videojs-player does not bind any properties, but it does set up event handlers for the following:
abort
canplay
canplaythrough
durationchange
emptied
ended
error
loadeddata
loadedmetadata
loadstart
pause
play
playing
progress
ratechange
resize
seeked
seeking
stalled
suspend
timeupdate
useractive
userinactive
volumechange
waiting
Generally if you're using
ivy-videojs-player, you'll set up a handler for the "ready" action, and then use that time to configure the player and set up any custom events or property bindings.
setup Property
If, for some reason, you need to pass in arguments to the initial
videojs initialization call, you can do so through a
setup property. For instance, if you wanted to enable the playback rate menu, you could pass in
setup in your template:
{{ivy-videojs setup=setup}}
And then in your controller, define setup like so:
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
setup: {
playbackRates: [0.5, 1, 1.5, 2]
}
});
This is exactly what the demo app does.
Here's a basic example that binds the "src" attribute:
{{ivy-videojs-player ready="ready" src=src}}
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
src: 'http://vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
actions: {
ready(player, component) {
// This is pretty much the minimum required for a useful video player.
component.bindPropertyToPlayer(player, 'src');
}
}
});
The above just tells
ivy-videojs-player that its "src" property should be bound to the player's "src" property. This is fine if the component property and the player property have the same name, but what if they're different? Not to worry, that's what the optional third argument is for:
{{ivy-videojs-player ready="ready" sources=sources}}
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
sources: 'http://vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
actions: {
ready(player, component) {
// This will set the player's "src" property based on the component's "sources" property.
component.bindPropertyToPlayer(player, 'sources', 'src');
}
}
});
So in the above example, the "sources" property of the component is bound to the "src" property of the player. You can think of this as essentially calling the following whenever the component's "sources" property changes:
player.src(this.get('sources'));
Much like properties, you can also handle custom player events. To do this, call the component's
sendActionOnPlayerEvent method inside your "ready" action handler:
{{ivy-videojs-player ready="ready" tada="tada"}}
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
actions: {
ready(player, component) {
// When a "tada" event is triggered on the player, a corresponding "tada"
// action will be sent.
component.sendActionOnPlayerEvent(player, 'tada');
},
tada(/* player, component */) {
// Action handlers are given any arguments passed on from video.js, but
// the first two arguments are always the video.js player and the
// component.
}
}
});
As above, if the action name differs from the name of the player event, you can pass a third argument to indicate what the event name is:
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
actions: {
ready(player, component) {
// Now, if a "someevent" event is triggered on the player, a "tada"
// action will be sent.
component.sendActionOnPlayerEvent(player, 'tada', 'someevent');
}
}
See UPGRADING.md
git clone this repository
yarn
yarn run bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.