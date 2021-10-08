openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ivy-tabs

by IvyApp
4.0.0 (see all)

WAI-ARIA accessible tabs for Ember.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

356

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ivy-tabs

Build Status Dependabot Status Ember Observer Score

A group of Ember.js Components that interact to create a WAI-ARIA tab interface.

Special thanks to ic-tabs, which this addon is based on.

NOTE: This addon uses contextual components, which require Ember >= 2.3. For older versions of Ember, use the 1.x release series of this addon.

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Installation

$ ember install ivy-tabs

Usage

Templates

{{#ivy-tabs selection=selection as |tabs|}}
  {{#tabs.tablist tagName="ul" as |tablist|}}
    <li>
      {{#tablist.tab "TabA" on-select=(action (mut selection))}}Foo{{/tablist.tab}}
    </li>
    <li>
      {{#tablist.tab "TabB" on-select=(action (mut selection))}}Bar{{/tablist.tab}}
    </li>
    <li>
      {{#tablist.tab "TabC" on-select=(action (mut selection))}}Baz{{/tablist.tab}}
    </li>
  {{/tabs.tablist}}

  {{#tabs.tabpanel "TabA"}}
    <h2>Foo</h2>
  {{/tabs.tabpanel}}

  {{#tabs.tabpanel "TabB"}}
    <h2>Bar</h2>
  {{/tabs.tabpanel}}

  {{#tabs.tabpanel "TabC"}}
    <h2>Baz</h2>
  {{/tabs.tabpanel}}
{{/ivy-tabs}}

Some things to note:

  • Associations between tabs and panels are explicitly defined by the "models" (the first positional parameter) given to them. In the above example, the given tab models are "TabA", "TabB", and "TabC". This model could be any JavaScript Object that you'd like, they are not required to be strings.
  • An on-select action is sent when a tab is selected. As an argument, it receives the model defined on the tab (for example, when the Foo tab is selected, the on-select event will carry "TabA" as an argument).

Presentation

ivy-tabs does not make any assumptions about how you will present your tabs. Specifically, this means that ivy-tabs will not automatically hide unselected tab panels. Rather, you should update your application styles to reflect your needs.

In an ideal world, your application would carry a CSS rule similar to the following:

[aria-hidden="true"] {
  display: none;
}

If, for some reason, your target audience does not support CSS attribute selectors, you may also opt to instead rely on the ivy-tabs classes by defaulting all panels to being hidden and only displaying the active panel using CSS rules similar to (remember, .active will be different if you override the activeClass property of your ivy-tabs-tabpanel):

.ivy-tabs-tabpanel {
  display: none;
}

.ivy-tabs-tabpanel.active {
  display: block;
}

Contributing

Fork this repo, make a new branch, and send a pull request. Make sure your change is tested or it won't be merged.

Installation

git clone git@github.com:IvyApp/ivy-tabs.git
cd ivy-tabs
npm install

Running

ember server

Then visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

Or, to start a test server:

ember test --server

Linting

  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial