A group of Ember.js Components that interact to create a WAI-ARIA tab interface.
Special thanks to ic-tabs, which this addon is based on.
NOTE: This addon uses contextual components, which require Ember >= 2.3. For older versions of Ember, use the 1.x release series of this addon.
$ ember install ivy-tabs
{{#ivy-tabs selection=selection as |tabs|}}
{{#tabs.tablist tagName="ul" as |tablist|}}
<li>
{{#tablist.tab "TabA" on-select=(action (mut selection))}}Foo{{/tablist.tab}}
</li>
<li>
{{#tablist.tab "TabB" on-select=(action (mut selection))}}Bar{{/tablist.tab}}
</li>
<li>
{{#tablist.tab "TabC" on-select=(action (mut selection))}}Baz{{/tablist.tab}}
</li>
{{/tabs.tablist}}
{{#tabs.tabpanel "TabA"}}
<h2>Foo</h2>
{{/tabs.tabpanel}}
{{#tabs.tabpanel "TabB"}}
<h2>Bar</h2>
{{/tabs.tabpanel}}
{{#tabs.tabpanel "TabC"}}
<h2>Baz</h2>
{{/tabs.tabpanel}}
{{/ivy-tabs}}
Some things to note:
on-select action is sent when a tab is selected. As an argument, it
receives the model defined on the tab (for example, when the Foo tab is
selected, the
on-select event will carry "TabA" as an argument).
ivy-tabs does not make any assumptions about how you will present your tabs. Specifically, this means that ivy-tabs will not automatically hide unselected tab panels. Rather, you should update your application styles to reflect your needs.
In an ideal world, your application would carry a CSS rule similar to the following:
[aria-hidden="true"] {
display: none;
}
If, for some reason, your target audience does not support CSS attribute
selectors, you may also opt to instead rely on the ivy-tabs classes by
defaulting all panels to being hidden and only displaying the active panel
using CSS rules similar to (remember,
.active will be different if you
override the
activeClass property of your ivy-tabs-tabpanel):
.ivy-tabs-tabpanel {
display: none;
}
.ivy-tabs-tabpanel.active {
display: block;
}
Fork this repo, make a new branch, and send a pull request. Make sure your change is tested or it won't be merged.
git clone git@github.com:IvyApp/ivy-tabs.git
cd ivy-tabs
npm install
ember server
Then visit your app at http://localhost:4200.
ember test
Or, to start a test server:
ember test --server
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.