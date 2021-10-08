A group of Ember.js Components that interact to create a WAI-ARIA tab interface.

Special thanks to ic-tabs, which this addon is based on.

NOTE: This addon uses contextual components, which require Ember >= 2.3. For older versions of Ember, use the 1.x release series of this addon.

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

$ ember install ivy-tabs

Usage

Templates

{{# ivy -tabs selection=selection as |tabs|}} {{# tabs .tablist tagName="ul" as |tablist|}} < li > {{# tablist .tab "TabA" on-select=(action (mut selection))}} Foo {{/ tablist .tab}} </ li > < li > {{# tablist .tab "TabB" on-select=(action (mut selection))}} Bar {{/ tablist .tab}} </ li > < li > {{# tablist .tab "TabC" on-select=(action (mut selection))}} Baz {{/ tablist .tab}} </ li > {{/ tabs .tablist}} {{# tabs .tabpanel "TabA"}} < h2 > Foo </ h2 > {{/ tabs .tabpanel}} {{# tabs .tabpanel "TabB"}} < h2 > Bar </ h2 > {{/ tabs .tabpanel}} {{# tabs .tabpanel "TabC"}} < h2 > Baz </ h2 > {{/ tabs .tabpanel}} {{/ ivy -tabs}}

Some things to note:

Associations between tabs and panels are explicitly defined by the "models" (the first positional parameter) given to them. In the above example, the given tab models are "TabA", "TabB", and "TabC". This model could be any JavaScript Object that you'd like, they are not required to be strings.

An on-select action is sent when a tab is selected. As an argument, it receives the model defined on the tab (for example, when the Foo tab is selected, the on-select event will carry "TabA" as an argument).

Presentation

ivy-tabs does not make any assumptions about how you will present your tabs. Specifically, this means that ivy-tabs will not automatically hide unselected tab panels. Rather, you should update your application styles to reflect your needs.

In an ideal world, your application would carry a CSS rule similar to the following:

[aria-hidden="true"] { display : none; }

If, for some reason, your target audience does not support CSS attribute selectors, you may also opt to instead rely on the ivy-tabs classes by defaulting all panels to being hidden and only displaying the active panel using CSS rules similar to (remember, .active will be different if you override the activeClass property of your ivy-tabs-tabpanel):

.ivy-tabs-tabpanel { display : none; } .ivy-tabs-tabpanel .active { display : block; }

Contributing

Fork this repo, make a new branch, and send a pull request. Make sure your change is tested or it won't be merged.

Installation

git clone git@github.com:IvyApp/ivy-tabs.git cd ivy-tabs npm install

Running

ember server

Then visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

Or, to start a test server:

ember test --server

Linting

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.