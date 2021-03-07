An Ember component for the excellent CodeMirror editor.
This Ember addon for CodeMirror has been deprecated. It has not been actively maintained nor is there a need for it to continue to exist or be used in current Ember applications.
Integration with CodeMirror is better done using an Ember Element Modifier. A modifier implementation allows you to directly depend on the npm codemirror package and gives more access to and control of the integration with CodeMirror.
An example ember-modifier-backed implementation is detailed below:
package.json:
{
"devDependencies": {
"@types/codemirror": "^0.0.106",
"codemirror": "^5.59.2",
"ember-modifier": "^2.1.1"
}
}
ember-cli-build.js:
module.exports = function (defaults) {
const app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
app.import("node_modules/codemirror/lib/codemirror.css");
})
})
app/modifiers/app-modifiers-code-mirror.ts:
import { action } from "@ember/object";
import { bind } from "@ember/runloop";
import codemirror from "codemirror";
import Modifier from "ember-modifier";
import "codemirror/addon/edit/matchbrackets";
import "codemirror/addon/selection/active-line";
import "codemirror/mode/clike/clike";
import "codemirror/mode/go/go";
import "codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript";
import "codemirror/mode/python/python";
const EXTENSION_REGEXP = /(?:\.([^.]+))?$/;
/**
* Maps file extensions to loaded, CodeMirror-compatible language modes.
*
* **Important:** These CodeMirror modes must be loaded to be useable. See
* the above imports which load the supported language modes.
*/
const modeMap: Record<string, string> = {
go: "text/x-go",
java: "text/x-java",
js: "javascript",
py: "python",
};
/**
* This is a magic CodeMirror mode string to indicate that no highlighting
* should be used.
*
* See https://codemirror.net/doc/manual.html#option_mode.
*/
const DoNotHighlight = "null";
interface Args {
named: {
content: string;
path: string;
readOnly: boolean;
onUpdate: (content: string) => void;
[key: string]: unknown;
};
positional: never;
}
export default class CodeMirrorModifier extends Modifier<Args> {
didInstall() {
this._setup();
}
didUpdateArguments() {
if (this._editor.getValue() !== this.args.named.content) {
this._editor.setValue(this.args.named.content);
}
this._editor.setOption("readOnly", this.args.named.readOnly);
this._editor.setOption("mode", this.mode);
}
private _editor!: CodeMirror.Editor;
/**
* Transforms the given path into an equivalent CodeMirror compatible
* language mode string by inspecting the extension.
*
* If no matching language modes are supported or the file extension cannot be
* determined, this will return the magic CodeMirror "null" string mode value.
* The value "null" indicates no highlighting should be applied.
*/
get mode() {
if (!this.args.named.path) {
return DoNotHighlight;
}
const extension = EXTENSION_REGEXP.exec(this.args.named.path);
if (!extension || !extension[1]) {
return DoNotHighlight;
}
return modeMap[extension[1].toLowerCase()] || DoNotHighlight;
}
@action
private _onChange(
editor: CodeMirror.Editor,
_changeObject: CodeMirror.EditorChangeLinkedList
) {
this.args.named.onUpdate(editor.getValue());
}
private _setup() {
if (!this.element) {
throw new Error("CodeMirror modifier has no element");
}
const editor: CodeMirror.Editor = codemirror(this.element as HTMLElement, {
lineNumbers: true,
matchBrackets: true,
mode: this.mode,
readOnly: this.args.named.readOnly,
styleActiveLine: true,
theme: "my-custom-theme",
value: this.args.named.content || "",
viewportMargin: Infinity,
});
editor.on("change", bind(this, this._onChange));
this._editor = editor;
}
}
app/templates/caller-example.hbs:
<div
{{code-mirror
content=@file.content
onUpdate=this.update
path=@file.path
readOnly=@file.isSaving
}}
></div>