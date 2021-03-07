An Ember component for the excellent CodeMirror editor.

Ember Addon Deprecation

This Ember addon for CodeMirror has been deprecated. It has not been actively maintained nor is there a need for it to continue to exist or be used in current Ember applications.

Integration with CodeMirror is better done using an Ember Element Modifier. A modifier implementation allows you to directly depend on the npm codemirror package and gives more access to and control of the integration with CodeMirror.

Example ember-modifier CodeMirror Implementation

An example ember-modifier-backed implementation is detailed below:

package.json:

{ "devDependencies" : { "@types/codemirror" : "^0.0.106" , "codemirror" : "^5.59.2" , "ember-modifier" : "^2.1.1" } }

ember-cli-build.js:

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { const app = new EmberApp(defaults, { app.import( "node_modules/codemirror/lib/codemirror.css" ); }) })

app/modifiers/app-modifiers-code-mirror.ts:

import { action } from "@ember/object" ; import { bind } from "@ember/runloop" ; import codemirror from "codemirror" ; import Modifier from "ember-modifier" ; import "codemirror/addon/edit/matchbrackets" ; import "codemirror/addon/selection/active-line" ; import "codemirror/mode/clike/clike" ; import "codemirror/mode/go/go" ; import "codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript" ; import "codemirror/mode/python/python" ; const EXTENSION_REGEXP = /(?:\.([^.]+))?$/ ; const modeMap: Record< string , string > = { go: "text/x-go" , java: "text/x-java" , js: "javascript" , py: "python" , }; const DoNotHighlight = "null" ; interface Args { named: { content: string ; path: string ; readOnly: boolean ; onUpdate: ( content: string ) => void ; [key: string ]: unknown; }; positional: never; } export default class CodeMirrorModifier extends Modifier<Args> { didInstall() { this ._setup(); } didUpdateArguments() { if ( this ._editor.getValue() !== this .args.named.content) { this ._editor.setValue( this .args.named.content); } this ._editor.setOption( "readOnly" , this .args.named.readOnly); this ._editor.setOption( "mode" , this .mode); } private _editor!: CodeMirror.Editor; get mode() { if (! this .args.named.path) { return DoNotHighlight; } const extension = EXTENSION_REGEXP.exec( this .args.named.path); if (!extension || !extension[ 1 ]) { return DoNotHighlight; } return modeMap[extension[ 1 ].toLowerCase()] || DoNotHighlight; } private _onChange( editor: CodeMirror.Editor, _changeObject: CodeMirror.EditorChangeLinkedList ) { this .args.named.onUpdate(editor.getValue()); } private _setup() { if (! this .element) { throw new Error ( "CodeMirror modifier has no element" ); } const editor: CodeMirror.Editor = codemirror( this .element as HTMLElement, { lineNumbers: true , matchBrackets: true , mode: this .mode, readOnly: this .args.named.readOnly, styleActiveLine: true , theme: "my-custom-theme" , value: this .args.named.content || "" , viewportMargin: Infinity , }); editor.on( "change" , bind( this , this ._onChange)); this ._editor = editor; } }

app/templates/caller-example.hbs: