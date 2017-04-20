DEPRECATION WARNING: Amazon Polly will replace the IVONA Speech Cloud Beta service, which will be deprecated on June 30th, 2017.

Node IVONA

Node client library for IVONA Speech Cloud API. Yes, this is up-to-date and uses the most recent AWS Signature 4 scheme (thanks to aws4). All you need is your Ivona access and secret (the one only given to you once upon creating it) keys.

Supported API Calls

CreateSpeech

ListVoices

PutLexicon

GetLexicon

DeleteLexicon

ListLexicons

Installation

npm install ivona-node

Documentation

No current documentation, as the entire extent of the API can be viewed below.

Example usage

var ivona = new Ivona({ accessKey : 'IVONA_ACCESS_KEY' , secretKey : 'IVONA_SECRET_KEY' }); ivona.listVoices() .on( 'complete' , function ( voices ) { console .log(voices); }); ivona.createVoice( 'This is the text that will be spoken.' , { body : { voice : { name : 'Salli' , language : 'en-US' , gender : 'Female' } } }).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'text.mp3' ));

Lexicons (via @UnaliWear)

var ivona = new Ivona({ accessKey : 'IVONA_ACCESS_KEY' , secretKey : 'IVONA_SECRET_KEY' }); ivona.putLexicon( 'newLexicon' , '<?xml ... ?><lexicon>...</lexicon>' ) .on( 'complete' , function ( lexicons ) { console .log(lexicons); }); ivona.getLexicon( 'newLexicon' ) .on( 'complete' , function ( pls ) { console .log(pls); }); ivona.deleteLexicon( 'newLexicon' ) .on( 'complete' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Done' ); }); ivona.listLexicons() .on( 'complete' , function ( lexicons ) { console .log(lexicons); });

With Proxy Support (via @kuzzmi)

var ivona = new Ivona({ accessKey : 'IVONA_ACCESS_KEY' , secretKey : 'IVONA_SECRET_KEY' , proxy : { host : '0.0.0.0' , port : 12345 } });

Contributors